Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

All of the music featured on HBO's Euphoria season 2 soundtrack so far.

Euphoria season 2 is finally here and, just like season 1, season 2 has an iconic soundtrack filled with hits and hidden gems.

Ever since Euphoria first aired on HBO in 2019, viewers have been obsessed with the show's music. The critically-acclaimed series focuses on the life of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old, recovering drug addict, and the stories of other teenagers in her life. The drama is dark, honest and gripping, and every episode has a carefully-curated soundtrack to match its mood.

Season 1 featured bops by the likes of Beyoncé, Kali Uchis and Labrinth and season 2 is no different. With that in mind, we will be updating this piece weekly to let you know what songs were played in each episode of Euphoria season 2.

What songs were played in Euphoria season 2?

Euphoria season 2, episode 1 songs

'Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door'

Billy Swan - 'Don't Be Cruel'

Bo Diddley - 'Look at Grandma'

Harry Nilsson - 'Jump Into the Fire'

Curtis Mayfield - 'Think - Instrumental'

Isaac Hayes - 'Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic'

Poison - 'I Want Action'

Johnny Jenkins - 'I Walk On Gilded Splinters'

The O'Jays - 'Who Am I'

2Pac - 'Hit 'Em Up (feat. Outlaws)'

Gerry Rafferty - 'Right Down the Line'

Steely Dan - 'Dirty Work'

The Notorious B.I.G. - 'Hypnotize'

Virus Syndicate - 'Who's That'

David Fredericks - 'Just My Luck'

Orville Peck - 'Dead of Night'

Blaq Tuxedo - 'Runway'

Juvenile - 'Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)'

G.L.A.M & Colbie - 'Uhuh Yeah'

Troyman - 'Ferrari'

B.o.B. - 'Dirt'

Nu Shooz - 'I Can't Wait'

DMX - 'Party Up'

Tarik - 'Madonna'

Big Mali - '4,5,6'

Derek Minor - 'Pull Up (feat. Greg James & THICC James)'

Cutting Crew - 'I Just Died (In Your Arms)'

hear #EUPHORIA.

