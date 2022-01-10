Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

10 January 2022, 17:39

By Sam Prance

All of the music featured on HBO's Euphoria season 2 soundtrack so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria season 2 is finally here and, just like season 1, season 2 has an iconic soundtrack filled with hits and hidden gems.

Ever since Euphoria first aired on HBO in 2019, viewers have been obsessed with the show's music. The critically-acclaimed series focuses on the life of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old, recovering drug addict, and the stories of other teenagers in her life. The drama is dark, honest and gripping, and every episode has a carefully-curated soundtrack to match its mood.

Season 1 featured bops by the likes of Beyoncé, Kali Uchis and Labrinth and season 2 is no different. With that in mind, we will be updating this piece weekly to let you know what songs were played in each episode of Euphoria season 2.

You can also follow the official Euphoria season 2 playlist on Spotify: HERE.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

What songs were played in Euphoria season 2?

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode
Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode. Picture: HBO

Euphoria season 2, episode 1 songs

'Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door'

Billy Swan - 'Don't Be Cruel'

Bo Diddley - 'Look at Grandma'

Harry Nilsson - 'Jump Into the Fire'

Curtis Mayfield - 'Think - Instrumental'

Isaac Hayes - 'Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic'

Poison - 'I Want Action'

Johnny Jenkins - 'I Walk On Gilded Splinters'

The O'Jays - 'Who Am I'

2Pac - 'Hit 'Em Up (feat. Outlaws)'

Gerry Rafferty - 'Right Down the Line'

Steely Dan - 'Dirty Work'

The Notorious B.I.G. - 'Hypnotize'

Virus Syndicate - 'Who's That'

David Fredericks - 'Just My Luck'

Orville Peck - 'Dead of Night'

Blaq Tuxedo - 'Runway'

Juvenile - 'Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)'

G.L.A.M & Colbie - 'Uhuh Yeah'

Troyman - 'Ferrari'

B.o.B. - 'Dirt'

Nu Shooz - 'I Can't Wait'

DMX - 'Party Up'

Tarik - 'Madonna'

Big Mali - '4,5,6'

Derek Minor - 'Pull Up (feat. Greg James & THICC James)'

Cutting Crew - 'I Just Died (In Your Arms)'

Return to this article on Monday 17th January to find out what songs were played in Euphoria season 2, episode 2.

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi says Euphoria season 2 is a "completely different show"

Best of 2021:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Hype House over?

Is Hype House over? Thomas Petrou addresses if the TikTok group are still together

News

Rebelde season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Rebelde season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

News

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

News

Emily In Paris season 3 and 4 renewed at Netflix

Emily In Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

News

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Trending on PopBuzz

Zendaya warns fans that Euphoria season 2 is for "mature audiences" only.

Zendaya warns fans that Euphoria season 2 is for "mature audiences" only
Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1
MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actress to win a Golden Globe

News

Encanto: Fans spot hidden details in Mirabel's skirt

Encanto fans spot incredible Easter Eggs on Mirabel's dress

News

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down.

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale