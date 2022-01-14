Euphoria's "toilet guy" actor confirms that it was his real penis in full frontal scene

By Katie Louise Smith

“Yes, that is me, in the bathroom. Not a prosthetic. Got a lot of questions... and y’all are hilarious."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria season 2 burst its way back onto our TV screens in the most spectacularly chaotic way possible last week, with a drug-fuelled house party, a massive fight, some absolutely killer fashion lewks and... several penises.

Yep, Euphoria is well and truly back on its bullsh*t, kicking off the second season with some pretty shocking scenes. But it turns out that nothing was more shocking to fans than one particular moment that took place in the bathroom of the house party, involving the now infamous (yet kind of iconic) "toilet guy".

That actor was Ansel Pierce, who has now taken to TikTok to confirm that yes, that really was him. Full frontal. Sitting in on the toilet. Watch his hilarious TikTok video below.

Euphoria's Ansel Pierce goes viral after addressing full frontal toilet scene. Picture: HBO via Alamy, @ansel.pierce via TikTok

Around half way through the first episode, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) finds herself having sex with Nate (Jacob Elordi) in the bathroom at the party. Nate's ex-girlfriend and Cassie's best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie) then starts banging on the door, wanting to use the bathroom.

Cassie hides in the bath, Nate leaves, Maddy goes in with other guy, they smoke, Cassie almost gets caught when her phone starts ringing, but thankfully, they ignore it and leave. Just as Cassie is about to finally leave, another guy comes in, pulls his pants down, sits on the toilet and tells Cassie he's about to "take a shit".

Cassie – along with the viewers – are then faced with the image of a guy sitting on the toilet, completely full frontal.

I didn't want to know what it looks like when a man sits on a toilet, my week is ruined#Euphoria — Luna (@holacestluna) January 11, 2022

Ansel Pierce, now forever known amongst Euphoria fans as "toilet guy", spoke to fans on TikTok a day after the episode aired and confirmed that it was all real.

“Yes, that is me, in the bathroom. Not a prosthetic. Got a lot of questions..." he said in the video. "And y’all are hilarious, dude. The amount of TikToks, tweets, the f*cking Reddit board that's like analysing every little piece of the scene. This is mind-blowing. I’m laughing my ass off over here."

He continued: "So please if you find like funny tweets, anything, referencing this shit, send it my way. This is making my entire f*cking day, I am cracking up right now."

In a follow up video, Ansel explained how he told his family about his first big TV role, and how he broke the news that it wasn't exactly something they could watch.

"We're so proud of you, we can't wait to watch! We're gonna save it, we're gonna send it to our whole family. So cool!," he said, pretending to be his mum in a reenactment of the conversation. "Nope, absolutely not. You can't. You can't watch it," he replied.

He then continued, "No it's your first show, we don't care what's like! We're gonna watch it!" before adding the kicker, "Yeah, no, um, my entire cock is out. Like, full frontal, first scene of the season. Just... dick out."

Euphoria is no stranger to a good ol' full frontal penis scene. Before the show had even aired its first episode, all anyone could talk about were the reports of '30 full frontal penises in one scene'.

In the first season, Eric Dane's character Cal Jacobs also appears in a very graphic scene with an erect penis. It was later confirmed that it was actually a prosthetic, and not real at all.

Speaking to EW, Eric explained that it was decided that a fake penis would be used for that specific scene: “Using a prosthetic is sort of protocol. It’s protocol and it’s also very considerate to your scene partner,” he said. “There was one isolated shot that I suggested, ‘Look if it makes more sense to not use a prosthetic, I’m willing to go there.’ At the end of the day, because of the context, we decided that the prosthetic was the way to go, and we came to that decision as a group.”

