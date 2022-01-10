Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Euphoria season 3? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the HBO show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria season 2 is now airing on HBO but fans are already eager to know if there will be a third season of the teen drama.

There's no denying that Euphoria is one of the biggest shows on TV right now. From the star-studded cast (Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi etc.) to the shocking moments (there was a lot of penis in season 1), people can't get enough of the series. Not to mention, it also boasts an iconic soundtrack featuring songs by the likes of Beyoncé and Orville Peck.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

Season 2 won't finish airing until the season finale, episode 8, comes out on February 27th, but there is already demand for more. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Euphoria season 3, including the release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the future of the beloved Sam Levinson series.

When does Euphoria season 3 come out?

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Will there be a Euphoria season 3 on HBO?

As it stands, HBO are yet to confirm whether or not there will be a third season of Euphoria. Given how popular it is, it seems likely that there will be more. HBO actually renewed the drama for a second season just one month after season 1 started airing on HBO. It's possible that the show will be renewed for a third season before season 2 ends.

We imagine that there will be eight episodes in season 3 just like seasons 1 and 2.

When is the Euphoria season 3 release date?

Until Euphoria is officially renewed by HBO, we won't know for sure when Euphoria season 3 will air. In comparison, season 1 debuted in June 2019 and season 2 began airing over two years later in January 2022.

However, production on season 2 was severely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming was initially supposed to begin in the first half of 2020 but started a year later in April 2021.

If filming can take place as usual, we imagine that Euphoria season 3 will air early 2023.

Will there be a Euphoria season 3? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Who is in the Euphoria season 3 cast?

This all depends on how Euphoria season 2 unfolds but we imagine that the main cast will be back for more. In other words, expect to see Zendaya (Rue), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Angus Cloud (Fez), Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Maude Apatow (Lexi) and Dominic Fike (Elliot) all return.

We also reckon that we will see most of the supporting cast in season 3, as well as some new characters. Although, given that Fez was supposed to die in season 1, it's possible that we may lose one or more of our faves in season 2.

What will happen in Euphoria season 3?

At the moment, the Euphoria cast and crew haven't revealed anything about what will happen in season 3 of the show. We will likely have to wait until season 2 ends before we have any idea of what's next. It all depends on what's going on with Rue and the rest of the characters in the Euphoria season 2 finale.

Return to this page though and we'll be sure to keep you posted with anything that the cast and crew let slip.

Is there a Euphoria season 3 trailer yet?

HBO are yet to release a Euphoria season 3 trailer but we shall let you know as soon as they do.

READ MORE: Tom Holland says he's "disappointed" he hasn't been cast in Euphoria yet

Best of 2021: