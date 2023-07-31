Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died aged 25

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passes away aged 25. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Angus' family have issued a statement confirming the sad news.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Angus Cloud, best known and loved as Fezco a.k.a. Fez on HBO's Euphoria, has died aged 25 years old.

The devastating news was confirmed in a statement issued by Angus' family to TMZ on Monday July 31st.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement reads. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The statement continued: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Angus Cloud has passed away age 25. Picture: Getty

Angus rose to fame after landing the role of Fez on Euphoria after being scouted on the street. He transformed the character into one of the most beloved characters on the show.

Following his success and popularity on the HBO series, the actor went on to land himself a handful of roles in upcoming movies. Two of those films (Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day) will now be released after his death. He had also just been cast in an untitled film opposite Melissa Barrera.

Our thoughts are with Angus' family, friends and loved ones. RIP Angus.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help:

Read more about Angus Cloud here: