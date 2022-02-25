Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals how he got cast as Fez while walking down the street

By Sam Prance

Angus Cloud was scouted to play Fezco in Euphoria despite having no acting experience.

Euphoria's Angus Cloud has opened up about how he got cast as Fez despite the fact that he had never acted beforehand.

It's impossible to imagine Euphoria without Angus Cloud's portrayal of Fezco. Over the course of the past two seasons, fans all around the world have fallen in love with the kind-hearted drug dealer. So many of the men on Euphoria are toxic but Fez is nothing of the sort. He always looks out for Rue and his new relationship with Lexi has become the heart of the show.

However, if it weren't for a chance meeting, Angus would have never joined the show. Now, he's revealed how it happened.

Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals how he got cast as Fez while walking down the street. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Simon Rex on the A24 Podcast, Angus was asked how he got cast in Euphoria. He then said: "So I was just walking down the street with my homies and this woman, Eléonore Hendricks, I believe is her name, she came up to me. She said, 'Can I talk to you?' I was like, 'You got to walk with me.'"

Angus continued: "So she spit her little pitch and I ended up going down to her studio, her Jennifer Venditti's JV8 Casting Studio, and they asked me some questions. They filmed my answers, just random questions about my life and shit."

He then ended by saying: "And then they had me do a couple auditions and then auditioned in front of some of the producers or whatever, and then flew to LA for the pilot, man."

In response, Simon Rex said: "That was it. So you never went to acting school?" Angus then confirmed that he was right: "No. No, no." He also added: "Before I started this, acting, I was getting $7.50 an hour at a waffle house, bro."

In other words, Angus could still be in a waffle house had it not been for that chance encounter. Funnily enough, Fez was supposed to die in Euphoria season 1 but Angus was so well-loved that HBO kept him in the show.

Now, let's all form a prayer circle that Fez makes it out of the Euphoria season 2 finale alive. We cannot have Euphoria season 3 without Angus.

