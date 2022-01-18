How old are Fez and Lexi in Euphoria? Angus Cloud clarifies Fez's age

By Katie Louise Smith

Fez, sweetie, how old actually are you?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After two episodes, Euphoria season 2 is wasting no time in introducing fans to a series of new couples and potential romances.

We've already got two possible relationship triangles brewing, with Nate and Cassie hooking up behind Nate's ex-girlfriend Maddy's back, and Jules feeling jealous of Rue and Elliot's new friendship. But the one that's currently got the fandom screaming? Fezco and Lexi Howard.

Yep, Fez and Cassie's little sister Lexi appear to have caught feelings for each other and fans are living for it. However, some viewers are hesitant to start shipping because of the questions surrounding Fez's actual age.

Fans have clocked a few details in season 1 that don't quite match up with what we've learned about Fez so far in season 2. Has Euphoria changed Fez's age? Here's what we know.

READ MORE: Euphoria: How old are the cast and characters? All of their real ages

How old are Fez and Lexi in Euphoria?

How old are Fez and Lexi on Euphoria? Picture: HBO via Alamy

How old is Fezco in Euphoria?

While talking about Lexi's conversation with Fez, it's mentioned by Rue (who admittedly is not the most reliable narrator) in episode 2 that Lexi "couldn't remember the last time someone her age asked her so many questions about herself".

In a GQ interview, Angus Cloud also confirmed that Fez is "still a kid like everyone else" and that he's "a year older" than the others, who are all 17 to 18 years old. Speaking about what's coming up for Fez, Angus told the publication: "He's still a kid like everyone else. He might be a year older, but he had to act like an adult from such a young age. But his inner kid is still in there and you get to see it come out slightly."

Euphoria season 2 opens with Fez's backstory, and we learn that he dropped out of school at a young age to help run his grandma's drug business and take care of his little brother Ashtray.

Based on those new details in season 2, and the fact that he calls Rue his little sister, it appears as though Fez is around 19 years old.

Did Euphoria change Fez's age?

Some fans are confused over whether or not Euphoria has actually retconned Fez's age for season 2 and it all thanks to a conversation with Fez and Nate in season 1, episode 7.

During a scene where Fez confronts Nate in his convenience store, Nate comments that Fez "dropped out of school at 20".

Nate's comment implies that Fez is older than 20, but it seems like either Nate was completely mistaken about how old he actually is or the show has just... changed its mind about Fez's age?

As we now know, Fez clearly dropped out of school when he was a lot younger than 20. Based on what we've seen in Euphoria season 2 so far, Fez does not appear to be in his 20s.

Fez imma only ask this one time. HOW OLD ARE YOU and answer quickly! — zae (@ItsZaeOk) January 17, 2022

How old is Lexi in Euphoria?

Lexi (played by Maude Apatow) is Cassie's younger sister. She's 17, the same age as Rue and in the same year as her at school.

With Lexi being 17, she could be classed as a minor. Although, it's tricky to work out the age of consent in whatever state Euphoria is meant to be set in because it's never actually been explicitly stated.

Due to her being younger than Fez, who is possibly 2 years older than her, some fans are hesitant to start shipping the pair romantically.

While their newfound friendship appears to be blossoming into a romance, Lexi and Fez have not yet engaged in any sexual behaviour. As the episodes go on, we're sure we'll see more of their connection play out on screen. You never know, they might just end up being unlikely besties!

they made sure to add that line about fez being lexis age 😭😭😭 — GRACE SWEET 16 🎉 (@dilfhive) January 17, 2022

Read more about Euphoria here: