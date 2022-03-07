Angus Cloud won't confirm his birthday because he doesn’t want fans to judge his star sign

By Katie Louise Smith

"If you was gonna ask me when my birthday was, I won't tell you because I don't want people to try to judge me off that."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite being one of Euphoria's biggest stars, not much is known about Angus Cloud.

Prior to landing the role of Fez in the HBO hit show, Angus was working as a waiter at a waffle house. He had absolutely no acting or on-screen experience when he was plucked off the street by a casting director and whisked off to Los Angeles to start filming.

Since the first episode aired, the actor has shot to international fame, with millions and millions of fans clamouring to learn more about him.

But good luck trying because Angus Cloud is truly a man of mystery – particularly when it comes to his real birthdate. Why? Because he doesn't want anyone to judge him based on his zodiac sign.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud says it "bothers" him when people try to dig into his past

What is Angus Cloud's zodiac sign? Picture: Barry King/Alamy Live News, Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Revolve

In an interview with Glamour, Angus was asked a series of questions about random stuff like his Hogwarts House and his favourite flower. He was also asked about whether or not he believed in astrology.

His answer? He personally doesn't read into the zodiac of it at all, but he can't deny the whole thing: "I don't believe it like that. But it's so ancient, that stuff, so you gotta put some respect on it. You can't really prove that it's not real. It's like God or something? You can't really say they not there, so you gotta be kind of wild to claim that."

He then added: "I won't tell people if they asked me—if you was gonna ask me when my birthday was, I won't tell you because I don't want people to try to judge me off that."

According to various outlets, including Famous Birthdays, Angus Cloud's birthday is apparently on July 10th, which would make him a Cancer.

So, if Google is to be believed, you now know Angus's sun sign... But for those of you hoping to find out Angus' full birth chart? You're gonna be waiting a looooong time. Forever, probably. Because he's not gonna say a word.

Read more about Euphoria here: