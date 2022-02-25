Is Alexa Demie leaving Euphoria? Fans worried after Maddy 'leaving' scene in episode 7

By Katie Louise Smith

"Wait guys, is Maddy leaving town?!"

Is Maddy Perez about to leave Euphoria High to pursue her dreams in another city?

Over the course of the entire series so far, Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) has been through it. From her toxic relationship with Nate, to finding out that her best friend Cassie is now in a relationship with him, to her parents fighting and arguing, to being held at actual gunpoint by her ex, she's had a really tough time.

Now, following a conversation in Euphoria season 2, episode 7 between Maddy and Minka Kelly's Samantha, some fans think she might be about to leave East Highland for good.

In episode 7, Maddy features in a short scene with Samantha, Theo's mum. In the scene, the two are sitting on the bleachers watching Theo play baseball, talking about Maddy's future. We see Maddy quit her job as Theo's babysitter, but the reason is why does not appear to be explicitly explained.

Maddy tells Samantha that she feels bad about leaving Theo, to which Samantha replies: "Bad enough to stay in East Highland for the rest of your life?" Maddy responds, "Fuck no," before Samantha says, "Well you've made your decision."

Maddy talks to Samantha about leaving East Highland in episode 7. Picture: HBO

The conversation seemed to slip under the radar for a lot of fans but some viewers picked up on it and are now wondering if the whole thing meant that Maddy was leaving town completely.

One fan wrote, "I thought she meant she was just gonna move away after graduation," with another replying, "but she quit her job right then..and the mom got her a 'going away gift' that feels so SUDDEN".

I’ve seen a lot of euphoria discourse about last night’s episode but none about the fact that maddy?? is leaving?? like moving out of east highland?? I feel like that’s important — kendra! (@kenstallations) February 21, 2022

WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT MADDY LEAVING TOWN AND THE ROCH MOM LEAVING HER THE DRESS AS A GOING AWAY GIFT WHATT???? #Euphoria — 𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚜 (@DBylkaa) February 21, 2022

why arent we talking about how maddy implied she's leaving? or is she just quitting her job? — marianne. 📚 | tw spoilers (@mariannesthugo) February 21, 2022

There's currently no confirmation that Alexa Demie or Maddy is leaving Euphoria. For now, it all just remains fan speculation based on that one scene.

But Maddy is 18 years old (as stated by Samantha in season 2, episode 6) and is presumably a high school senior, which means she'll soon be graduating.

Nate and Cassie are both in the same year as Maddy, so it's likely they'll be graduating too. Based on the timeline of the show, it seems like Maddy and co may only have a few months left in school.

After her conversation, it's fair to assume that Maddy will leave at some point and head off to pursue her dreams in another city, leaving the drama, the chaos and the toxicity of Nate Jacobs and Euphoria High behind her. Whether or not she stays for graduation or ends up leaving beforehand remains to be seen.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens in season 3... Fingers crossed we get to see more of Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez in the next season!

