Sydney Sweeney reveals Alexa Demie broke her toe filming dramatic Euphoria season 2 scene

28 January 2022, 12:29 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 12:37

By Sam Prance

It sounds like Cassie and Maddy are going to come to blows in Euphoria season 2.

Sydney Sweeney has teased what's to come in Euphoria season 2 and let slip that Alexa Demie broke her toe while filming.

Euphoria is back and better than ever. Season 2 has already given us much more Fez, Cal's backstory and plenty of wild sex scenes. Not to mention, the Euphoria season 2 soundtrack is overflowing with iconic bops. However, it's Cassie's secret relationship with Nate that's got everyone talking. Is it over for good? Will Maddy find out? What will happen next?

It's unclear how the storyline will unfold but Sydney Sweeney has let slip that things don't end well for Cassie and Maddy.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals Alexa Demie broke her toe filming dramatic season 2 scene
Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals Alexa Demie broke her toe filming dramatic season 2 scene. Picture: Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, James asked Sydney what the Euphoria season 2 wrap party was like. Sydney then explained: "Well, my toe got stepped on during filming and it just exploded. So I ended up at the E.R. and then I showed up and I was high on morphine. They were like: 'We have never seen you like this before.'"

As for how this incident happened, Sydney revealed: "In one of the episodes, a character that's very upset with Cassie right now accidentally stepped on me and broke my toe in three places." When James asked if it was Nate, Sydney said: "No." James then asked if it was Maddy, and Sydney said: "Maybe. I can't say. I know that everyone knows."

However, Sydney then confirmed that it was Alexa Demie who trod on her toe. She said: "Unfortunately and it fractured in three places. I didn't tell her. I'm so sorry Alexa. I'm okay now."

Sydney Sweeney reveals Alexa Demie broke her toe filming dramatic Euphoria season 2 scene (2)
Sydney Sweeney reveals Alexa Demie broke her toe filming dramatic Euphoria season 2 scene (2). Picture: HBO

Given that this injury happened just before the Euphoria season 2 wrap party, it sounds like Cassie and Maddy are going to have a pretty serious fight scene in the Euphoria season 2 finale. In other words, we may have to wait until the end of the season before Maddy finds out about Nate and Cassie.

Although with Maddy and Nate back together now, anything could happen. How do you think Maddy will find out?

