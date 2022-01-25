Hunter Schafer reveals why she initially said no to playing Jules in Euphoria

By Sam Prance

Hunter Schafer never intended to become an actress before she was offered the role of Jules in Euphoria.

Hunter Schafer has opened up about playing Jules in Euphoria and revealed that she initially turned down the beloved role.

It's impossible to imagine Euphoria without Hunter Schafer. The hit show tells the story of Rue, a recovering teen drug addict played by Zendaya, and Hunter Schafer stars as Jules, Rue's high school love interest. Whether you ship Rue and Jules or not, there's no denying that Hunter was made for the part and holds her own against Zendaya and the rest of the cast.

However, Hunter was a model before becoming an actress and now she's explained why she considered rejecting the part.

Speaking about her career with Lorde on The A24 Podcast, Hunter said: "I never acted before Euphoria and it was not in my plan at all. I was really shy. I was only modelling in New York just really to be making some money and be in New York and around an industry that I wanted to work in. I couldn’t have dreamed of acting and I’d never been in an audition before."

Hunter then added: "My agency said casting people had reached out and asked me to come in and read for this role for this HBO show, and I didn’t know what to think of it."

Before Euphoria, Hunter had dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She was even enrolled to study fashion design at Central St. Martins in London and didn't want to put it on hold to act.

However, Hunter then explained: "They asked me again and I ended up going in and kept getting called back which was really surprising."

As for whether or not Hunter relates to Jules, she revealed: "There’s a lot of me in it. Even Jules as a character in the first season, a lot of it was built off of my experiences or director Sam’s [Levinson] so it’s a bit of a mixture of both of us."

