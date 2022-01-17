Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spotted holding hands

17 January 2022, 15:25

By Sam Prance

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? The Euphoria stars appear to be close with each other in real life.

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have been photographed holding hands and fans are living for the pictures.

Euphoria is back and season 2 introduces us to a brand new character. Elliot, played by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, is a teenager who Rue (Zendaya) befriends at a party. The two characters start doing drugs together regularly in secret and this causes tension between Rue and her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) who senses that something is going on with Elliot.

While Jules and Elliot may not be each other's fans in Euphoria, it turns out that Dominic and Hunter are close off-screen.

READ MORE: Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?
Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, BackGrid

On Saturday evening (Jan 15), Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands while leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood together and the pictures immediately went viral online. Hunter was also recently spotted with Dominic Fike after his show in Pennsylvania on Friday (Jan14).

As it stands, neither Hunter nor Dominic have commented on the status of their relationship but people are speculating that they could be dating. Writer Adam England tweeted: "if it’s true that hunter schafer and dominic fike are dating they are a ridiculously good-looking couple".

This isn't the first time that Euphoria stars have been romantically linked together. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were previously seen in public together and fans believed that they were together. Neither Zendaya nor Jacob ever confirmed if they were actually dating.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

