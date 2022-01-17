Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spotted holding hands

By Sam Prance

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? The Euphoria stars appear to be close with each other in real life.

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have been photographed holding hands and fans are living for the pictures.

Euphoria is back and season 2 introduces us to a brand new character. Elliot, played by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, is a teenager who Rue (Zendaya) befriends at a party. The two characters start doing drugs together regularly in secret and this causes tension between Rue and her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) who senses that something is going on with Elliot.

While Jules and Elliot may not be each other's fans in Euphoria, it turns out that Dominic and Hunter are close off-screen.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, BackGrid

On Saturday evening (Jan 15), Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands while leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood together and the pictures immediately went viral online. Hunter was also recently spotted with Dominic Fike after his show in Pennsylvania on Friday (Jan14).

As it stands, neither Hunter nor Dominic have commented on the status of their relationship but people are speculating that they could be dating. Writer Adam England tweeted: "if it’s true that hunter schafer and dominic fike are dating they are a ridiculously good-looking couple".

hunter schafer and dominic fike with a fan after his show in pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/2AA03fWwXR — schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) January 15, 2022

hunter and dominic are dating??? COUNT ME IN — reign SAW NWH x2 εїз (@mitskifilmss) January 16, 2022

if it’s true that hunter schafer and dominic fike are dating they are a ridiculously good-looking couple — adam england (@garageflowrr) January 16, 2022

i want to date both Hunter Schafer AND Dominic Fike, can they move over a little bit and make room? — not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) January 17, 2022

hunter and dominic are my people y’all don’t understand — isa (@dayaism) January 16, 2022

This isn't the first time that Euphoria stars have been romantically linked together. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were previously seen in public together and fans believed that they were together. Neither Zendaya nor Jacob ever confirmed if they were actually dating.

