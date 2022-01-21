Jacob Elordi said Eric Dane "smashed him" and left him bleeding during Euphoria finale

By Nicky Idika

Jacob Elordi said filming Nate's huge meltdown in the Euphoria season finale was gnarly and 'left him bleeding'

The Euphoria season 1 finale was a wild ride and fans couldn't get enough of the gripping performances throughout – specifically Jacob Elordi's.

In the finale, titled "And Salt The Earth Behind You", Jacob Elordi's character Nate has a breakdown after his father (played by Eric Dane) confronts him about his poor game day performance. In the scene, Nate screams and thrashes around violently while his father watches. There's even a point where Nate repeatedly slams his head on the floor hard enough to make even your head spin.

Now, Jacob has revealed it wasn't all fun and games shooting that scene. He actually got hurt while filming and it sounds intense.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jacob said that he and Eric decided to go all out and "make it as real as possible".

"Eric and I, we’re incredibly close, so I basically said to him, 'Let’s rock and roll and make it sort of as real as possible,' because I think it’s super important and he was on-board as well," he revealed.

"So Eric f—ing smashed me. I was bleeding. I got a concussion. I ended up throwing up after work. It was gnarly. It was really, really gnarly."

Wow that sounds...gnarly – to borrow a turn of phrase.

"It was incredibly gruelling," he continued. "But it was so worthwhile and I definitely couldn’t have done it without Eric and Sam [Levinson] kind of walking me through it and helping me out. And it was definitely the most fulfilling thing that I’ve sort of ever shot."

Throughout the first season of the HBO teen drama, Nate is set up as the perfect TV villain. He is a lying, manipulative, abuser and Jacob is compelling to watch on screen in this role.

Let's just hope the scenes in Euphoria season 2 don't have any potential for concussions because Nate's breakdown looked seriously painful.

