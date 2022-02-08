Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's devastating intervention episode

8 February 2022, 12:19

By Katie Louise Smith

How many Emmys does Zendaya have? She might be about to win her second thanks to her performance in Euphoria season 2, episode 5.

Someone tell the Television Academy that it's time to start engraving Zendaya's name onto that Emmy! Because after that performance in Euphoria season 2, episode 5, she has pretty much cemented herself as the one to beat.

Over the past couple of episodes, both Sydney Sweeney and Eric Dane have been praised by fans for their incredible performances this season. Now, Zendaya's big episode has arrived and fans are absolutely floored by her portrayal of Rue, who has now spiralled into a pit of desperation, despair and devastating withdrawal.

While the whole episode showcases Zendaya's talents, fans believe that the first 10 minutes of the episode alone are some of her best work on the show yet.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 2, episode 5!

Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's episode
Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's episode. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Episode 5, titled 'Stand Still Like the Hummingbird', sees Rue's friends and family attempt to stage several interventions after Jules reveals to Rue's mum Leslie that she has relapsed.

The first 15 minutes of the episode features Rue screaming at her mother over the whereabouts of the suitcase of drugs that she got from drug dealer Laurie. In the middle of a withdrawal, Rue slings insults to her mother, attacks her, breaks up with Jules, hits Elliot and eventually breaks down herself. She agrees to go to the hospital, but then escapes the car when she realises her mother is taking her to rehab.

The rest of the episode then sees Rue run from house to house, popping into Cassie and Lexi's to cause absolute havoc, stopping by Fezco's for a couple of pills, getting caught in a police chase, crashing through a series of neighbourhood parties, robbing a house and ending up at the terrifying Laurie's house, where she's injected with morphine to 'help' with her withdrawal.

READ MORE: Zendaya still has "scars and bruises" after filming Rue's intervention in Euphoria

The entire episode is tense from start to finish. It's traumatising and devastating, and Zendaya's turn – alongside both Nika King and Storm Reid – is powerful and absolutely heartbreaking. (Zendaya did not lie when she said season 2 was "not going to be a fun watch"!)

Thanks to her phenomenal performance in season 1, Zendaya earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, and went on to become the youngest actor to win the award.

And after witnessing the way she portrayed Rue in this episode specifically, there's absolutely zero doubt in anyone's minds that she will win the category again at the 2022 ceremony. As she should!

