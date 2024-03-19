Xikers spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Xikers vs. 'The Tower of Truth'

By Sam Prance

Watch Xikers reveal everything in the PopBuzz Tower of Truth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Xikers fans assemble! In honour of the boyband's new House of Tricky EP, we challenged them to take on... PopBuzz's Tower of Truth!

For anyone new to the concept, the Tower of Truth is a game of skill, chance and chaos.

It's basically like a game of giant Jenga, but there's a twist... Every single block in the tower has a wild question attached to it, and whoever removes the block from the tower has to answer that question. The band keep on playing the game until the tower finally collapses.

Of course, with Xikers now taking on the Tower, the traditional rules of the game have been completely thrown out of the window. Watch the video to see how it all unfolds.

Xikers spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

From revealing what their favourite Xikers music video is, to whether or not they've ever had a paranormal experience, nothing is off limits. The band even treat us to a live rendition of 'Run' and spend a full minute debating which member of the group they'd most like to be stuck in a lift with. Pandemonium ensues.

To find out how well Xikers did and what else they answered, you'll have to press play on the video at the top of this page.

Watch more Tower of Truth videos here: