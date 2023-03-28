ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho reveal all.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ATEEZ are back with their new single 'Limitless'. To celebrate we got the beloved band to take on PopBuzz's Tower of Truth.

For those of you who don't know, the concept behind The Tower of Truth is simple. We get a group to play Giant Jenga but there's a twist. Every single block in the Jenga tower has a wild question on it and whoever removes the Jenga block from the tower has to answer that question. The band keep on playing the game like Jenga until the tower finally collapses.

Of course, ATEEZ played the game in the most iconic way possible and they let slip some hilarious secrets in the process.

ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

From their favourite ATEEZ song ('Be With You') to who they want to collaborate with next (Shawn Mendes), the ATEEZ boys do not hold back. The band also take a solid minute working out which one of them smells the nicest, and reveal everything from the last song they fell in love with to their party tricks.

Not to mention, they treat us to some live singing and dancing.

To find out how well ATEEZ did and what else they answered, you'll have to play the video at the top of this page to find out.

Watch more Tower of Truth videos here: