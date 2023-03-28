ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

28 March 2023, 14:00

By Sam Prance

Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho reveal all.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ATEEZ are back with their new single 'Limitless'. To celebrate we got the beloved band to take on PopBuzz's Tower of Truth.

For those of you who don't know, the concept behind The Tower of Truth is simple. We get a group to play Giant Jenga but there's a twist. Every single block in the Jenga tower has a wild question on it and whoever removes the Jenga block from the tower has to answer that question. The band keep on playing the game like Jenga until the tower finally collapses.

Of course, ATEEZ played the game in the most iconic way possible and they let slip some hilarious secrets in the process.

ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets
ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

From their favourite ATEEZ song ('Be With You') to who they want to collaborate with next (Shawn Mendes), the ATEEZ boys do not hold back. The band also take a solid minute working out which one of them smells the nicest, and reveal everything from the last song they fell in love with to their party tricks.

Not to mention, they treat us to some live singing and dancing.

To find out how well ATEEZ did and what else they answered, you'll have to play the video at the top of this page to find out.

Watch more Tower of Truth videos here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch take on The Tower of Truth

Trending on PopBuzz

Bella Ramsey opens up about losing role after director said they didn't have the "Hollywood look"

Bella Ramsey says she lost roles as a child after being told she didn't have the "Hollywood look"

News

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian divides internet with controversial bathroom food photo

Celeb

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trial memes go viral thanks to the court livestream

Viral

Wizards' Alex Russo was intended to have a romantic relationship with Stevie

Wizards of Waverly Place boss confirms Alex and Stevie were meant to be a couple

News