By Sam Prance

Nika King also says that she's unable to book other jobs at the moment.

Euphoria's Nika King has opened up about Euphoria season 3 and how the delays are affecting her ability to pay her rent.

Ever since Euphoria season 2 ended in 2022, fans have been desperate to see what happens next. The show was originally scheduled to start production on season 3 in February 2023. However, there were delays which were then exacerbated by the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and Angus Cloud's passing. HBO have now said season 3 won't air until 2025.

Now, Nika King, who plays Rue's mum Leslie in the hit TV show, has revealed that she's currently unable to pay her rent.

Euphoria's Nika King says she can't pay rent because of season 3 delays. Picture: HBO / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, @iamnikaking via TikTok

Yesterday (Mar 4), Nika posted a video from a standup set on TikTok with the caption: "Please stop asking me about s3". In the video, Nika says: "People are like, ‘We need Season 3!’ and I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need Season 3!’ I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week, and I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you!’"

The audience burst into laughter but Nika then adds: "I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria. This is some bullshit. I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria, I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson] and she was like, ‘Bitch, get used to it.’"

Fans of Euphoria are now speaking out in support of Nika on X/Twitter. One person tweeted: "majority of the cast has been booked and busy and has risen to even more fame which they all deserve but nika absolutely deserves to be right up there with the rest of them. she is too talented and deserves more roles!!"

Another wrote: "This is so sad and infuriating because Nika has the best performance on the show (along with Z), but she isn’t getting the recognition she deserves for it. let’s not forget how they pushed Sydney for s2 Emmy campaigns and not Nika…"

Euphoria was initially supposed to be a yearly series. However, between the COVID-19 pandemic and the writer's strike, it's faced constant delays since it debuted in 2019.

Since Euphoria started airing in 2019, Nika has starred in one film, 65, on Netflix. She will also appear in Possum Trot later this year.

In comparison, her co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney have all appeared in multiple projects.

Hire Nika King in more roles!

