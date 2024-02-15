Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview | PopBuzz Meets

To celebrate the release of Madame Web we caught up with Dakota Johnson to play a little mystery game.

Released in cinemas right now,  Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realises she can use that insight to change it.

Dakota Johnson Madame Web interview
Dakota Johnson Madame Web interview. Picture: PopBuzz

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Now, Dakota's interviews are almost as legendary as her films, so we couldn't just do a normal interview. No, instead we asked Dakota to pick her own interview questions and, of course, chaos ensued.

Whether it's Dakota revealing she hasn't actually seen Madame Web, using her "Madame Web powers of clairvoyance" to predict the future, or casually forgetting that she was in a film with Andrew Garfield, Dakota fans will truly not be disappointed. Oh, and did we say the interview takes place in space?!

Hit play on the video at the top of this article to watch.

