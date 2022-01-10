Zendaya warns fans that Euphoria season 2 is for "mature audiences" only

By Jazmin Duribe

Zendaya also said that some parts of Euphoria season 2 could be "triggering"…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zendaya has issued a warning to her younger fans who might be thinking about tuning into Euphoria season 2.

The actress plays former drug addict Rue in the HBO series, which focuses on her recovery and the personal lives of her friends at school. Although Euphoria centres on high schoolers, there's a lot of adult themes including drug use, sex and violence.

Well, ahead of the first episode of the second season, which debuted on Jan 9, Zendaya reminded her fans that Euphoria isn't for kids. "I know i've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she explained in an Instagram post.

READ MORE: Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Zendaya warns fans that Euphoria season 2 is for "mature audiences" only. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO

"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.

"Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

This wouldn't be the first time Zendaya has teased that season 2 would be much darker, though. When Euphoria was in production last year, Zendaya told Teen Vogue that the second season was "not going to be a fun watch".

She said: "It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people. And I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go.

"I think this season's not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don't think. Sometimes."

READ MORE: Zendaya says Euphoria season 2 is "not going to be a fun watch"