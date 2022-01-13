Jacob Elordi begged not to wear skinny jeans in Euphoria season 2

By Sam Prance

Jacob Elordi had one request when filming Euphoria season 2.

Jacob Elordi has officially let his thoughts be known on the skinny jeans debate and it turns out that he is NOT a fan of them.

Every day the differences between Gen Z and Millennials become more and more apparent and nothing separates us more than fashion. So much so that there is one item of clothing that distinctly marks the Gen Z/Millennial divide: Skinny jeans. While skinny jeans were an essential item for anyone born before 1995, they're becoming less and less popular.

Now, Jacob Elordi has revealed what he thinks of skinny jeans. He flat-out refused to wear them in Euphoria season 2.

Jacob Elordi begged not to wear skinny jeans in Euphoria season 2. Picture: Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Interview about styling Jacob as Nate, Euphoria's costume designer, Heidi Bivens said: "Jacob’s great, because he has good personal style. It’s easy to fit him, I basically collect as many Nate garments as I can find, and he goes through the rack and uses his instincts to pull out his favorite stuff. I used denim from Jeanerica and Calvin Klein."

She then added: "At the beginning of the season, I told all my shoppers, “No skinny jeans. We’re not doing skinny jeans.” But somehow, a pair of slim jeans were accidentally put in Jacob’s trailer. I got a text from my costumer with a picture—Jacob had written on a paper hanger, “No more skinny jeans, please!”"

In other words, Jacob begged not to wear skinny jeans in Euphoria season 2.

We have no choice but to stan.

