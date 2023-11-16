Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

16 November 2023, 17:11

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

By Sam Prance

Tom Blyth just reacted to the Coriolanus Snow thirst TikToks in the funniest way in a new interview.

Rachel Zegler has revealed that she regularly sends her Hunger Games co-star Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits from TikTok.

Tributes assemble! Hunger Games season is officially back in full swing and the film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is here. Like the book, the movie is the villain origin story of President Snow. Set 64 years before Katniss volunteers as tribute, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows Coriolanus as he mentors Lucy Gray in the 10th Hunger Games.

To celebrate the release of the prequel, we caught up with lead actors Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray) and Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow) to find out what their first impressions of each other were. They also discussed all things Lucy Gray and Snow and explained how they really feel about all the Snow thirst edits on TikTok.

READ MORE: Hunger Games: Will there be a Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sequel?

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits
Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits. Picture: PopBuzz

Discussing the Snow thirst edits, Tom said: "I am not on TikTok and I try to stay offline as much as possible which is difficult these days. I don't see them until people send me them. So stop sending me them."

Rachel then admitted that she sends them and Tom laughed and interjected: "You send me them all the time and I find it embarrassing."

Rachel then clarified that she sends Tom fan edits but not thirst edits. She said: "No. I don't send you the thirst TikToks. It's mostly people who are talking about how blue your eyes are."

She added: "I say that to you all the time and I'm like, 'See! I'm not the only one.'"

Elsewhere, Tom and Rachel explained that they talked for months before they actually met in person and became "instant" friends by sending each other voicenotes before working together on set.

They also let slip that Tom wore a wig as Snow, plus they take on a mini Hunger Games tribute quiz.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the full interview.

