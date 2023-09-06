Jacob Elordi's Elvis performance in Priscilla earns rave reviews

6 September 2023, 11:46

Jacob Elordi says he wasn’t scared to play Elvis after Austin Butler

By Sam Prance

"Jacob Elordi showcases an immediately convincing take on Elvis that is more human and heartsick than Austin Butler’s performance ever was."

Is Jacob Elordi a better Elvis Presley than Austin Butler? The reviews are in and it looks like Austin has some serious competition.

Over the weekend, Sofia Coppola's new movie Priscilla debuted at the Venice Film Festival to rave reviews. The film tells the story of Priscilla Presley's controversial relationship with Elvis Presley and it explores the power dynamics of their romance. Priscilla met Elvis when she was 14 years old, and he was 24.

When it was first announced that Jacob would be playing Elvis, debates began brewing online as to whether he would be able to deliver a performance as great as Austin Butler’s Oscar-nominated turn as the icon in Baz Lurhmann's Elvis.

Now, we have an answer. Critics are saying that Jacob nails his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n Roll.

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi wanted to quit acting after The Kissing Booth came out

Jacob Elordi's Elvis performance in Priscilla earns rave reviews
Jacob Elordi's Elvis performance in Priscilla earns rave reviews. Picture: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, A24 via Alamy

According to a new review by IndieWire: "Elordi showcases an immediately convincing take on Elvis that is more human and heartsick than Austin Butler’s performance ever was." Meanwhile, GQ says: "Elordi is quieter [and] subtler [than Austin] but you never think he's not the King."

The reviews also suggests that Priscilla could establish Jacob as a film star outside of his work in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth movies. There's even buzz that he could be nominated for some major awards. Academy Award nominee Jacob Elordi? I'm listening.

As for Austin, he famously won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for Elvis.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla
Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla. Picture: A24 via Alamy

But how does Jacob feel about the Austin comparisons? Well, he's not concerned by them.

Speaking about playing Elvis so soon after Austin at the premiere, Jacob said: "I was really really lucky to be working with Sofia who put my fears at ease immediately. There's no real space to be daunted or afraid. You want a challenge and this certainly was it."

Priscilla debuts in cinemas on October 27th so it won't be long before we can see Jacob's performance for ourselves.

