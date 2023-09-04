Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Do you know Olivia Rodrigo better than she knows herself?

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer, songwriter, actress, Grammy award winner and so much more... but is she an Olivia Rodrigo expert?

To celebrate the release of Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated new album Guts, we got Olivia to take on The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz. As the title suggests, we challenged Olivia to next level trivia about herself. This is the kind of quiz that only day one Livies can pass and [SPOILER ALERT] Olivia does pretty well in spite of how difficult it is.

From questions about Olivia's hilarious Instagram captions to in depth questions about her music, nothing is off limits. We even ask Olivia to list the Guts tracklist in reverse order in just 30 seconds.

Think you can beat Olivia? Watch the interview and find out Olivia's score at the top of this page.

