By Sam Prance

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Bad Idea Right lyrics about? Here's what Olivia Rodrigo has said about the meaning behind her 'Bad Idea Right?' lyrics.

Olivia Rodrigo has just given fans the second official taste of Guts, but who and what are her 'Bad Idea Right?' lyrics about?

Back in June, Olivia announced that she would be releasing her second album Guts this September. She then dropped her critically acclaimed single 'Vampire' and immediately returned to the top of the charts. The ballad saw Olivia eviscerate an older ex who took advantage of her. Many fans speculated that it was written about Olivia's rumoured ex DJ Zack Bia.

Now, Olivia is treating the world to another single from Guts. Like 'Good 4 U' and 'Brutal' before it', 'Bad Idea Right' is an epic pop punk anthem. It's also Olivia's most explicit song yet and fans are losing it over the meaning behind the lyrics.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Bad Idea Right lyrics about? The meaning explained. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Geffen Records

Discussing 'Bad Idea Right?' in an email to her fans before the song came out, Olivia wrote: "the song is pretty different from 'Vampire' & shows another side of Guts that's a little more fun & playful". Sure enough, 'Bad Idea Right?' is one of Olivia's most playful songs yet. In the lyrics, Olivia talks about hooking up with an ex even though she knows it's a bad idea.

Olivia sings: 'And I'm right here with all my friends / But you're sendin' me your new address / And I know we're done, I know we're through / But, God, when I look at you / My brain goes, "Ah"'.

In the chorus, Olivia adds: 'Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex / But can't two people reconnect?'

bad idea right? video directed by @petracollins is out tonight at 9pm pt!!!!! 😎😎😎 https://t.co/5zLA5UDVrI pic.twitter.com/z3W8MrMqAT — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) August 10, 2023

However, it's two lyrics in particular that sending fans into a frenzy. At the end of the chorus, Olivia sings: 'I only see him as a friend / (I just tripped and fell into his bed)'. Olivia gets even more explicit in the second verse. She continues: 'And I told my friends I was asleep / But I never said where, in his sheets'.

In the pre-chorus Olivia also sings: 'Seein' you tonight / It's a bad idea, right? / Seein' you tonight / Fuck it, it's fine'.

Naturally, fans are living for how adult and relatable the song is. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

“and i told my friends i was asleep

but i never said where, in his sheets” pic.twitter.com/qO0W8bT81z — ꜱ (@souringuts) August 10, 2023

I JUST TRIPPED AND FELL INTO HIS BED???? OLIVIA 😧😧😧😧 — kinga 🪩 TSITP2 spoilers (@ntlcmarjorie) August 10, 2023

and i told my friends i was asleep

but i never said where, in his sheets OLIVIAAAAAAAAAA — ؘ (@lovedbyliv) August 10, 2023

i just tripped and fell into his bed #badidearight pic.twitter.com/tHwCZuz80a — steph (@livrodrigold) August 10, 2023

“Told my friends I was asleep but I never said where…IN HIS SHEETS” pic.twitter.com/yeERH4lfeQ — b 🩸 (@sheeshgwws) August 10, 2023

As it stands, Olivia is yet to specify who the song is about but it could be inspired by any one of her exes. In the past, Olivia has been connected to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, as well as film producer Adam Faze and DJ Zack Bia. Olivia has never publicly discussed any of these alleged relationships.

We'll let you know if and when Olivia says more about the song but, in the mean time, we'll be streaming it on repeat.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Bad Idea Right?' lyrics

INTRO

Ah, hey

VERSE 1

Haven't heard from you in a couple of months

But I'm out right now, and I'm all fucked up

And you're callin' my phone, you're all alone

And I'm sensin' some undertone

And I'm right here with all my friends

But you're sendin' me your new address

And I know we're done, I know we're through

But, God, when I look at you

REFRAIN

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah-blah (Blah-blah-blah-blah-blah-blah)

Should probably

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

PRE-CHORUS

Seein' you tonight, It's a bad idea, right?

Seein' you tonight, It's a bad idea, right?

Seein' you tonight, It's a bad idea, right?

Seein' you tonight

Fuck it, it's fine

CHORUS

Yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

(The biggest lie I ever said)

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

(I just tripped and fell into his bed)

VERSE 2

Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans

I know I should stop

But I can't

And I told my friends I was asleep

But I never said where, in his sheets

And I pull to your place on the second floor

And you're standin', smiling at the door

And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men

But I really can't remember when

REFRAIN

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah-blah (Blah-blah-blah-blah-blah-blah)

Should probably

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

PRE-CHORUS

Seein' you tonight (Ah)

It's a bad idea, right?

Seein' you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seein' you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seein' you tonight

Fuck it, it's fine

CHORUS

Yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

(The biggest lie I ever said)

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

(I just tripped and fell into his bed)

BRIDGE

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

Can't two people reconnect?

(The biggest lie I ever said)

(I just tripped and fell into his bed)

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts

(The biggest lie I ever said)

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts

(I just tripped and fell into his bed)

OUTRO

Thoughts

Blah

Thoughts

Blah

