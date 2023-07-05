Madison Beer appears to confirm Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire is about Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo shares BTS footage of Vampire studio sessions

By Sam Prance

Zack Bia is widely believed to have inspired Madison Beer's song 'Selfish' as well.

It looks like Madison Beer has just confirmed the rumours that Olivia Rodrigo's brand new song 'Vampire' is about Zack Bia.

As soon as Olivia Rodrigo released 'Vampire' last week, fans have tried to deduce who the song is about. In the song, Olivia drags an older ex for taking advantage of her. Olivia is yet to reveal who inspired the ballad but there appear to be several very pointed easter eggs that reference her rumoured relationship with producer Zack Bia.

For example, Olivia calls out her ex over their age gap: "Went for me and not her 'cause girls your age know better". Olivia was 19 and Zack was 26 when they allegedly dated. Olivia also calls her ex a "fame-fucker". Zack has previously dated famous women including the likes of Madelyn Cline and Noah Cyrus.

In fact, Zack also dated Madison Beer and fans have spotted a lot of similarities between the lyrics of 'Vampire' and Madison's song 'Selfish'.

Is Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire about Zack Bia?

Madison Beer appears to confirm Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire is about Zack Bia. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Mike Marsland/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

In 'Selfish', which fans believe is about Zack, Madison sings: 'I bet you thought you gave me real love / But we spent it all in nightclubs'. Meanwhile, in 'Vampire', Olivia sings: 'I should have known it was strange / You only come out at night'.

Elsewhere, Madison sings: "All you ever wanna do is lie". And Olivia sings: "How do you lie without flinching?"

Following the release of 'Vampire', several TikToks comparing 'Vampire' to 'Selfish' have gone viral and 'Selfish' has had a huge surge in streams on Spotify.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Madison wrote, "thank u miss olivia", seemingly confirming that both 'Selfish' and 'Vampire' are about Zack.

When asked what she thinks of 'Vampire', Madison said: "fucking beautiful. truly think it’s so special and showcases her growth so amazingly. really really impressive."

thank u miss olivia

fucking beautiful. truly think it's so special and showcases her growth so amazingly. really really impressive

Madison and Olivia collab when?

