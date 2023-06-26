Leigh-Anne talks Don't Say Love and picks her own interview questions | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Don't Say or Love? Little or Mix? Mariah or Janet? Here's what Leigh-Anne let slip about her new music and so much more.

Leigh-Anne has officially arrived with 'Don't Say Love' and to celebrate we got her to choose her very own interview questions.

After making history in Little Mix, Leigh-Anne has now stepped out on her own with her first ever solo single. Co-written with Jon Bellion ('Midnight Sky') and Peter Nappi ('Flowers'), 'Don't Say Love' is a garage-tinged banger about wanting a love that's real. Leigh-Anne has also teased that it's part of a bigger project and the rest of her debut album is on its way.

In honour of 'Don't Say Love', we quizzed Leigh-Anne on everything from who she's been making music with to how she ended up paying homage to Mariah Carey in her 'Don't Say Love' art. To mix it up, we also let Leigh-Anne choose every question she answered based on categories. Don't Say or Love? Little or Mix? Mariah or Janet? The list goes on.

Describing how her album compares to 'Don't Say Love', Leigh-Anne revealed: "I think for the album, I just wanted to have a mix of all the sounds I loved growing up. So that's an accumulation of R&B, reggae, afrobeats, garage. For me, it's mixing all those genres and putting my stamp on it." Leigh-Anne on a reggae track? We need this immediately.

Leigh-Anne has also teased that she's worked with Danja and Darkchild. Describing what that's been like, she said: "They're legends. Danja did all of that Nelly Furtado stuff and Darkchild did some of the best R&B songs, just an honour to work with them. There's one that I did with Darkchild that's just the sexiest R&B song. I love it."

As for why she replicated Mariah Carey's The Emancipation of Mimi art with 'Don't Say Love', Leigh-Anne let slip that it was an accident. She said: "Honestly, the fact that a fan put the pictures side by side. I was like, 'Woah, wow'. It made me feel sort of fuzzy, like wow, like a goosebumpy moment."

Leigh-Anne of Little Mix pays tribute to Mariah Carey's “The Emancipation of Mimi” cover on her upcoming single artwork. pic.twitter.com/ioIAjPASMU — Mariah Carey Charts (Fan Page) (@chartmariah) June 8, 2023

Elsewhere, Leigh-Anne also reveals her Top 3 Mariah Carey songs, when she last used public transport and whether or not she will perform any Little Mix songs in her solo shows.

