Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire lyrics about? The meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo fans think Vampire is connected to Twilight

By Sam Prance

In 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo sings about an older boy who takes advantage of her and fans think it could be about Zack Bia or Adam Faze.

It's official! Olivia Rodrigo is back and ready to launch a new era with her single 'Vampire'. What are the lyrics about though?

As soon as Olivia Rodrigo announced that she would be releasing 'Vampire' as the lead single from her second album Guts, fans have been desperate to find out what the song is about. In the single art, Olivia poses with a plaster over her neck and, leading up to the song's release, Olivia teased that the main chorus lyric is: 'Bleeding me dry like a goddam vampire'.

Olivia is yet to explain what the song is about but fans think that the lyrics could be about her rumoured ex-boyfriends Zack Bia or Adam Faze.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire lyrics about? The meaning explained. Picture: heo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Geffen Records

Olivia's new song 'Vampire' appears to be aimed at an older ex who used her. In the first verse, the lyrics are: 'Hate to give you the satisfaction asking how you're doing now / How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?' and 'Six months of torture that you sold as some forbidden paradise / I loved you truly / Gotta laugh at the stupidity'.

Olivia then compares her ex to a vampire in the chorus. She sings: "But you made me look so naive / The way you used me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, famefucker / Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire.' She also calls him out for being older than her: 'Went for me and not her 'cause girls your age know better'.

Olivia hasn't specified who the song is about. However, discussing her new album Guts in a fan email, Olivia wrote: "I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness and good old-fashioned teen angst."

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire (Official Music Video)

Olivia is 20 years old. At the age of 18, Olivia was spotted with film producer Adam Faze multiple times over several months. Adam was 24 at the time. Olivia was then linked to producer Zack Bia for six months in 2022 when Olivia was 19 and Zack was 26. Olivia has never confirmed or publicly spoken about either relationship.

Based on Olivia's comments, fans think the lyrics to 'Vampire' could be inspired by Zack or Adam. "Six months of torture" lines up with the length of their alleged relationship and "famefucker" appears to be a reference to the fact that Zack has dated many other famous women including Noah Cyrus, Madison Beer and Madelyn Cline.

However, Olivia was first spotted with Adam Faze two years ago at the Space Jam: A New Legacy event on June 29 and people think the song could be about him because it's come out exactly two years after that date.

It's also possible that it could have been inspired by both relationships.

“Six months of torture that you sold as some forbidden paradise”

“Went for me and not her cause girls your age know better”



olivia is dissing zack bia in vampire cause she just turned 18 when they started dating omg pic.twitter.com/C2CfUUGLlr — ‎‏ً (@oceansjonas) June 30, 2023

thats crazy that olivia rodrigo and adam faze were “confirmed” official on june 29th 2 years ago at the space jam event at universal and she released vampire today on JUNE 29TH 💀💀 — GOLDEN GIRL (@livinyoungnwild) June 30, 2023

not olivia rodrigo and madison beer dropping songs about being traumatized by the same guy. keep zack bia away from these girls!!! pic.twitter.com/4AC44zy1Wn — ari 🫀 (@YONCEDOLLAZ) June 30, 2023

olivia dropping vampire two years after the same day she announced her relationship with adam faze is so iconic — gaby ♡s ari (@GabySalgratata) June 30, 2023

Discussing the song on Twitter, Olivia said: "writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. it’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish."

We'll let you know if and when Olivia discusses the meaning behind the track in further depth.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire' lyrics

VERSE 1

Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you're doing now

How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?

Just what you wanted

Look at you, cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes

Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

You gotta laugh at the stupidity

CHORUS

'Cause I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire

VERSE 2

And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called 'em crazy too

You're so convincing

How do you lie without flinching?

(How do you lie? How do you lie? How do you lie?)

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, fucked up little thrill

Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will

Went for me and not her

'Cause girls your age know better

CHORUS

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire

BRIDGE

(Ah)

You said it was true love, but wouldn't that be hard?

You can't love anyone 'cause that could mean you had a heart

I tried to help you out, now I know that I can't

'Cause how you think's the kind of thing I'll never understand

CHORUS

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire

