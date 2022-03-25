Read the lyrics of Olivia Rodrigo’s two unreleased songs in Driving Home 2 U

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo originally wrote 'Crying in the Parking Lot' and 'Baby Is You' for Sour and the lyrics will make you cry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo fans are desperate for her to release two unreleased songs that she teased in her new film Driving Home 2 U.

After weeks of anticipation, Olivia finally released her new documentary Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film today (Mar 25). In the movie, Olivia opens up about everything from the breakup that inspired Sour to the reason why she tried to scrap 'Deja Vu' four days before releasing it. Olivia also performs the entire album alongside footage of her making Sour in the studio.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo steps down as a main cast member in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

Perhaps most excitingly, Olivia plays clips of two unreleased songs in the film. Now fans are begging her to release 'Crying in the Parking Lot', which appears midway through the movie, and 'Baby Is You', which appears during the end credits.

What are Olivia's unreleased songs about?

Olivia Rodrigo: Read the lyrics of her two new songs in Driving Home 2 U. Picture: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic, Disney

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Crying in the Parking Lot' lyrics

The first unreleased song we hear in Driving Home 2 U is 'Crying in the Parking Lot'. Olivia is shown writing in the studio with her producer Dan Nigro and he plays her a clip of the first song they wrote together. The song is a heartbreaking ballad with epic production not too dissimilar to 'Drivers License'. Olivia says: "I remember that day I was so sad."

The lyrics to 'Crying in the Parking Lot' go:

Crying in the parking lot, you don't know what you want

Gave you everything, I guess everything ain't enough

You say you lost your best friend, how do you think I feel?

You say it's over again, but this time it's real

Olivia doesn't explain why she didn't release the song but it seems likely that it's because she later bested it with 'Drivers License'. Nevertheless, fans want her to release it. It's me. I am fans.

One fan tweeted: "I'm demanding Miss Olivia release that song her producer played i want to be crying in a parking lot."

"crying in the parking lot" this olivia unreleased song already has me sobbing 😭pic.twitter.com/8xPfbwI6Ie — miguel I brutal stan 🚙 (@cowboyinwoods13) March 22, 2022

crying in the parking lot

you don’t know what you want

gave you everything

i guess everything ain’t enough

you say you lost your best friend

how do you think i feel?

you say it’s over again

and this time is real”

OLIVIA RODRIGO RELEASE THIS PLEASE — tiki ♡ (@speliviasliv) March 25, 2022

i’m demanding miss olivia release that song her producer played i want to be crying in a parking lot — LO 🫀 (@laurenankele) March 25, 2022

crying in the parking lot

you dont know what you want

gave you everything

i guess everything aint enough

you say you lost your best friend

how do you think i feel?

you say its over again

and this time its real



BITCH WHAT THE HELL WE NEED THIS NOW OLIVIA — driving home 2 cam | LIVE TWEETING ⚠ (@gayIivia) March 25, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Baby Is You' lyrics

Olivia also includes a demo of an unreleased song called 'Baby Is You' in the credits of Driving Home 2 U. Discussing it with Rolling Stone, Olivia explained: "I was listening to some of [my unreleased Sour songs] and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’ With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it."

The lyrics to 'Baby Is You' are:

I know you're with somebody new

But I can't write a song that's not all about you

It's not fair baby

How come it's so easy?

For you to forget everything that you ever said

Like how I was the best girl that you ever met

Guess you take it back

Should have expected that

When I say I'm fine I'm lyin really well

Cause I can't love anyone else

And I'm so jealous that you can

Scared I'll never feel that again

Cause I still can't call anyone baby

Cause baby is still you to me

Don't you think I wanna move on too

But I can't love anyone the way I loved you

Olivia previously teased the song in a 2020 interview on her website. She was asked what her favourite song she had ever written was and she said: "It's called 'Baby Is You' and it's a very singer-songwriter country-type song. I was really into Taylor Swift's older music at the time. I think it tells a story really well. Stay tuned for that!'

Naturally, fans also want Olivia to release 'Baby Is You' now. One wrote: "NEW SONG IN THE CREDITS OH MY GOD OH GOD OH GOD OH MY GOD?????? WHAT THE FUCK release it now."

🎥| @oliviarodrigo’s unreleased song “baby is you” plays at the end credits of #DRIVINGHOME2U pic.twitter.com/uAyFlrO9hb — Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) March 25, 2022

💡 | Fun fact: esta canción probablemente sea “baby is you”. Olivia habló de ella en una entrevista (mucho antes de que saliera “drivers license”), diciendo que era de sus favoritas y que se inspiró en la música country de Taylor Swift para escribirla !! https://t.co/Z0eiAGjs0x pic.twitter.com/yrAOqPK3mS — Olivia Rodrigo Spain (@OliviaRodrigoSP) March 25, 2022

NEW SONG IN THE CREDITS OH MY GOD OH GOD OH GOD OH MY GOD?????? WHAT THE FUCK release it now. “i still can’t call anyone ‘baby’ cause ‘baby’ is still you to me” OH MY GODDD OLIVIA OH MY GOD?? 😭😭😭 #DRIVINGHOME2U — teah (@zteah) March 25, 2022

locking my grandma up until olivia rodrigo releases baby is you pic.twitter.com/j7r6hXaUW4 — tori (@Iypticrush) March 25, 2022

As it stands, Olivia is yet to reveal if she has any plans on releasing either 'Crying in the Parking Lot' or 'Baby Is You' in any official capacity. Although, given that she's already started working on her second album, we may have to settle with the snippets we've got.

What do you think? Would you like Olivia to release her unreleased songs?