Olivia Rodrigo fans think the Twilight cast will reunite in her Vampire music video

Olivia Rodrigo fans think Vampire is connected to Twilight

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo appears to have dropped multiple hints that her new single 'Vampire' will reference Twilight.

Twihards assemble! There is a theory that the original Twilight cast will cameo in Olivia Rodrigo's new 'Vampire' music video.

Olivia Rodrigo fans will already know that the 20-year-old artist worships at the altar of Twilight. Ever since Olivia first rose to fame, she's been very vocal about how much she loves the iconic supernatural franchise. From wearing Twilight merch in her day to day life to writing a song inspired by Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, Olivia is the ultimate Twilight stan.

Now, Olivia is set to return to music with her highly-anticipated new single 'Vampire'. And beyond the obvious connection to Twilight in the title, fans have spotted hints that the people behind the Twilight films may be involved in the song and video.

Olivia Rodrigo fans think the Twilight cast will reunite in her new Vampire music video. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @oliviarodrigo via Instagram

Last week (Jun 14), Olivia announced that she will be releasing her new single 'Vampire' on June 30th alongside artwork of her with a plaster on her neck. So far so normal, right? Well, it wasn't long before fans noticed that the official Twilight account had commented under Olivia's post writing: "been waiting for this day!!!!! dreams really do come true".

If that weren't enough, Taylor Lautner, who plays Jacob Black in the original films, wrote, "K WHO TF BIT YOU", under the post as well.

Olivia then took to TikTok to post a video of her in the studio with her producer Dan Nigro. In the video, Dan mouths along to Jacob's infamous Twilight quote: "Bella, where the hell have you been loca?".

The Twilight Instagram account also reposted Olivia's TikTok with the caption: "if you need me on june 30, no you don’t. the only thing i want to hear is vampire by olivia rodrigo. the only thing i want to read are the lyrics to vampire by olivia rodrigo. the only thing i want to see is the art for vampire by olivia rodrigo. there is only vampire by olivia rodrigo."

Oh and 'Vampire' comes out on June 30th, the same day that The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was released in cinemas.

Now, while these all could be coincidences because Olivia loves Twilight, fans are convinced that these clues mean there is going to be a more explicit connection between Olivia and Twilight in the 'Vampire' song and music video. Why else would the official Twilight account be promoting 'Vampire'?

In a viral tweet, one fan wrote: "when olivia rodrigo gets the twilight cast to make cameos in her music videos". Another wrote: "vampire music video needs to be olivia recreating twilight."

Could Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner reunite in the 'Vampire' video? Could the 'Vampire' video explicitly pay homage to Twilight? Only time will tell.

Petition for the quotes 'You better hold on tight, Spider Monkey', 'This is the skin of a killer, Bella' and 'You nicknamed my daughter after the Loch Ness Monster?!' to all feature in the music video.

