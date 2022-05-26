Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

By Sam Prance

Do you get déjà vu?

A brand new Olivia Rodrigo lookalike is going viral and Olivia Rodrigo thought that the doppelgänger was actually her at first.

Olivia Rodrigo is an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment. Now, come on now. Over the course of the past two years, Olivia has transformed from a beloved Disney actress into one of the biggest artists on the entire planet. From her record-breaking Number 1 single 'Driver's License' to her Grammy award-winning album Sour, Olivia is unstoppable.

Every iconic celebrity has a lookalike and now Olivia has found hers. Not only that, but Olivia mistook the lookalike for her.

Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC, @buejnfp17 via TikTok

Yesterday (May 25), TikTok user @buejnfp17 posted a video with the caption, "@Olivia Rodrigo I found your twin!!", and their video features various clips of their sister Aurea Ocampo at the Sour Tour dressed like Olivia. And Aurea looks so much like Olivia that fans can be seen stopping her in the video and asking Aurea to pose with them thinking that she's Olivia.

Naturally, it wasn't long before the video went viral online with fans struggling to believe that the TikToker's sister wasn't the real Olivia. It's currently been viewed over one million times and liked over 200,000 times on TikTok alone. If that weren't enough, the real Olivia has spotted the video and commented: "no I thought she was me too".

Aurea has since posted a video on her own TikTok reacting to Olivia's comment with the caption: "When olivia looks more like your twin than your actual twin".

Petition for Olivia to film a second 'Deja Vu' video with Aurea.

