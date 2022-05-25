Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Watch the Stranger Things cast take on The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you beat The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz? Only one way to find out...

Nerds, it's the moment you've all been waiting for... 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' has finally returned – and it's bigger, better and somehow even more impossible than last time.

Back in 2017, we challenged Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin to see if they could beat the quiz. And now, with a whole new batch of questions from all three previous seasons (no spoilers for season 4, obviously!), a new set of challengers have gone head to head to see who can win.

Yep, to celebrate the return of Stranger Things, we challenged Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke and newcomer Joseph Quinn to take on Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Priah Ferguson in a nerd-level Stranger Things quiz.

Who will emerge as the winner? Well, you'll just have to click the link above, or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel.

And, if you fancy playing along with 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz', here's all the questions:

Round 1: Trivia

What is the exact date that Will Byers goes missing?

Who founded Hawkins Middle School AV Club?

What flavour slurpee does Alexei ask Hopper to pick up for him?

On the night that the Scoops Troop get stuck in the Russian elevator, where does Erica say she’s meant to be?

What is the first message that Will spells out through the Christmas lights and letters on the wall?

What are the six things that Eleven’s mother Terry says on a loop?

Round 2: Who said it?

"If anyone asks where I am, I’ve left the country."

"How many children are you friends with?"

"There's more to life than stupid boys."

"Okay, it’s official. I’m never having kids."

"You’re all so nerdy, it makes me physically ill."

Round 3: The Big Joyce Byers Bonanza Question

How many times does Joyce say Will's name in season 1?

