Stranger Things 4 new teaser trailer confirms return of Dr Brenner

By Katie Louise Smith

Nerds, it’s happening! Stranger Things 4 just dropped a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming season and it confirms a long-standing fan theory.

The teaser trailer features the return of Papa, a.k.a. Dr. Brenner, who many fans believed was killed at the hands of the Demogorgon in season 1. It also confirms the existence of other children, like Eleven, who were tested at the Hawkins Lab. Judging by the trailer, it looks like we'll be seeing flashbacks to the lab with the young test subjects.

It’s also the first major glimpse we’ve seen of season 4 since it was revealed that Hopper was alive and being held captive in a Russian prison back in February 2020. (Yep, he's the American mentioned at the end of season 3.)

Watch the new Stranger Things 4 teaser at the top of the page.

Yesterday (May 5th), Stranger Things also released a short teaser for the upcoming trailer featuring seven TV screens that each appear to show glimpses at one particular room in the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Eagle eyed fans of the show will instantly recall a “rainbow room” that was referenced by Eleven’s real mother, Terry Ives, in season 2. The room acted as a “playroom” and appeared to be where scientists would monitor the children with powers, like Eleven and Kali (also known as ‘Eight’.)

The short clip shows tiny glimpses at different areas around the room, including the rainbow walls, a locked door, an observation mirror, a Magic 8-Ball, a chess board and some dice. Most of those images also feature spatters of blood which is never a good sign in Hawkins Lab…

Interestingly, when we saw the first glimpse at the "rainbow room" in Terry Ives’ memories, it was completely white, with nothing but a table and a few toys. It was much smaller than the one in the new teaser. Could the lab have created a bigger and more secure room to observe their test subjects after Terry broke in? Will the new season reveal all the powers that the other children have?

Earlier this year, Stranger Things also sent out mysterious Russian packages to fans that appeared to tease one of season 4’s biggest storylines: The mission to rescue Hopper from the Russian prison.

The package had ‘Airmail’ written on the side in Russian, alongside a number of other Russian words, a symbol for ‘moth killer’ spray, and some Hawkins newspaper scraps. The box also contained a set of Russian Matryoshka dolls and a piece of paper with a number written on it: 907-206-7700. When dialled, the number leads to another voicemail from a new character called Yuri.

Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who owns a ‘Fish & Fly’ company in Anchorage, Alaska. It looks like someone is trying to book a trip with Yuri in the hopes of trying to get closer to Kamchatka in Russia. Based on his character description, it’s likely that Yuri might be about to smuggle someone into Russia... or someone out of Russia.

There's no release date for Stranger Things 4 yet, as the cast are still filming following pandemic delays. Fingers crossed we get to see the new season at some point in 2021.

