NCT Dream vs. 'The Most Impossible NCT Dream Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you beat Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin and Jisung's score?

Think you can beat NCT DREAM in an expert level quiz about themselves? Well, your time has come!

To celebrate the release of NCT DREAM's brand new album ISTJ, we challenged Mark, Jaemin, Jeno, Jisung, Chenle, Haechan and Renjun to take on 'The Most Impossible NCT DREAM QUIZ'.

10 super hard questions, 19 points up for grabs... From their music videos and lyrics to the ages of each member of the group, how many points can they score in quiz? And can you score more than them? Let's find out...

NCT Dream vs. The Most Impossible NCT Dream Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

If you want to play along with NCT DREAM and attempt to beat their own score, here's the questions you'll need to answer:

What date was the 'Chewing Gum' music video released? What name appears on Jeno's phone at the beginning of the 'Broken Melodies' music video? How many times is the word 'Beatbox' sung in 'Beatbox' (in English)? In the 'Hot Sauce' music video, what colour is the character on the hot sauce bottle? Which play does Mark quote in the very first 'Broken Melodies' teaser and who is it by? In the 'Best Friend Ever' music video, what two words appear on Renjun's jumper? Which two members are in the very first shot of the 'Poison' music video? Name every NCT DREAM member in order from youngest to oldest. Which two MBTI are most mentioned in the song 'ISTJ'? Name all 10 songs on ISTJ... in reverse order.

Locked in your answers? Watch the full video with NCT DREAM at the top of the page. Or, you can head to the PopBuzz YouTube channel or Global Player to watch in full.

