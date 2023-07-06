The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show | PopBuzz Meets

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

The Witcher stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey interview each other about season 3 and reveal their favourite moments with departing co-star Henry Cavill.

The Witcher is back for season three on Netflix but it's a bittersweet moment for fans as they prepare to say goodbye to Henry Cavill on the show.

In October last year, Henry announced he would be leaving The Witcher with Netflix revealing that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

At the time of the announcement, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander assured fans that Liam was the right choice to take over from Henry in an interview with Variety.

"Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt," he said. "There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we’re hugely optimistic about this. We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through."

The Witcher season 3 cast. Picture: PopBuzz

Now in a new interview with PopBuzz, The Witcher stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey have shared their fondest memories of working with Henry.

Read an excerpt from the interview below and hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch Anya, Freya and Joey interview each other about The Witcher season 3:

The Witcher cast say goodbye to Henry Cavill at the end of season 3. Picture: Getty

Freya Allan: With Henry Cavill leaving the show, what's your favourite memory of working with him?

Joey Batey: Awww so many! One of my favourite moments, it was in season two, and I think I ad-libbed something about shoving something up...l can't remember [exactly] and he genuinely walked in, laughed and then just left. He didn't even attempt to do the scene. And it just made us all really laugh. It was just one of those moments of like, 'Nope, gonna do that again'.

Anya Chalotra: I don't have one specific memory. I'd say we've corpsed a lot in our time together, either from exhaustion or just sometimes...you know when you disbelieve your character a little bit? And you look at the other one and you're constantly like, 'Hang on a minute, you're wearing a white wig...'

Joey: 'And you're surrounded by monsters?!'

Anya: Yeah!

Freya: I'd say similarly to you. It's those moments, isn't it? You clock what we're doing [like], 'What is this?!'

Joey: This is all very silly.

Anya: Or when you disbelieve your characters and someone [else] is taking theirs very seriously?

Joey: Yes, that's usually what happen with me.

The Witcher season 3 part 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.