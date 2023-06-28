The Witcher season 3 release time: Here's what time Volume 1 comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

The Witcher season 3 Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on June 29th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Henry Cavill's final season as Geralt of Rivia is here – almost. The Witcher season 3 is set to debut on Netflix tomorrow (June 29th) but what time do the new episodes come out?

Much like Stranger Things and You, The Witcher season 3 will be released in two parts. Tomorrow, fans will see the first five episodes added to their accounts, with the final three following later in July.

The Witcher season 3 Volume 1 arrives on Netflix worldwide on June 29th. As usual, Netflix will release the series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all the new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when The Witcher season 3 Volume 1 is available to stream.

What time does The Witcher season 3 Volume 1 come out on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 release time: Here's what time it drops on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The Witcher season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Witcher season 3 will be released on Thursday, June 29th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the The Witcher season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Ciri will play an even bigger part in The Witcher season 3. Picture: Netflix

The Witcher season 3 episodes: How many episodes are in Volume 1?

The Witcher season 3 consists of eight episodes in total, but Volume 1 consists of the first five episodes – and they'll be dropping all at once so you'll have plenty of time tomorrow to binge the whole lot in one sitting.

The first five episode titles have also already been revealed by Netflix:

Episode 1: 'Shaerrawedd'

Episode 2: 'Unbound'

Episode 3: 'Reunion'

Episode 4: 'The Invitation'

Episode 5: 'The Art of Illusion'

But if you binge them all in one day, that means you've got an even longer wait for the second half of the season...

The Witcher season 3 Volume 2 consists of the remaining three episodes, and will include Henry Cavill's final episode as Geralt of Rivia. Volume 2 will drop on Netflix on July 27th.

Anya Chalotra returns as Yennefer in The Witcher season 3. Picture: Netflix

The Witcher season 3 plot: What happens in The Witcher season 3?

The official synopsis for the third season of the show reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

The trailer teases high stakes battles, emotional scenes and several key moments for Ciri. We'll have to wait until tomorrow to see how it all unfolds.

