Teen Wolf The Movie cast take on The Most Impossible Teen Wolf Quiz

26 January 2023, 17:18 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 18:03

By Sam Prance

We challenge Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Malia Tate on iconic Teen Wolf trivia.

Everyone's Beacon Hills faves are finally back in Teen Wolf: The Movie. How well do the film's cast know Teen Wolf though?

Teen Wolf: The Movie sees Scott McCall reunite with his old friends in a bid to stop a new evil force threatening Beacon Hills. If that weren't exciting enough, Allison Argent appears to be back from the dead. Is she really alive though? With the help of Lydia, Malia, Derek, Jackson and Liam, Scott must try to save Beacon Hills and work out the truth behind Allison's return.

To celebrate the release of Teen Wolf: The Movie, we got Tyler Posey (Scott), Crystal Reed (Allison) and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek) to take on Holland Roden (Lydia) and Shelley Hennig (Malia) in 'The Most Impossible Teen Wolf Quiz'. Only one team can win.

The quiz is separated into four iconic rounds. In round 1, we challenge the cast to general Teen Wolf trivia. In round 2, we ask the teams to try and remember who said quotes from the show. In round 3, we get the cast to name characters based on screenshots of them as werewolves. In round 4, we ask the cast to name every Alpha who appears in the show.

Both teams thrive in some areas (Tyler's Alpha knowledge should not be underestimated) and struggle in others (no one can remember what Allison's last words are), but who comes out on top?

Scroll up to watch the video and find out if you can beat Tyler, Crystal, Tyler, Holland and Shelley at The Most Impossible Teen Wolf Quiz.

You can also head to the PopBuzz YouTube channel or watch the whole thing on Global Player.

