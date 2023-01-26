Why is Stiles not in Teen Wolf The Movie? Here's how it explains his absence

By Sam Prance

Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) doesn't appear in Teen Wolf: The Movie but they do explain what happened to his character.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally out and we now know how the film explains why Stiles isn't back with our Beacon Hills faves.

Ever since Dylan O'Brien revealed that he would not be reprising the role of Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf: The Movie, fans have been wondering how his absence will be explained in the film. Not only is Stiles Scott's best friend but he also ends up in a relationship with Lydia. Ahead of the film's release, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis teased that the film pays tribute to Stiles.

Now, Teen Wolf: The Movie is available to watch on Paramount+ and we have an official answer to what happens to Stiles.

Where is Stiles in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

In the movie, Scott is forced to reunite with his old friends when the Nogitsune threatens Beacon Hills and Allison appears to come back from the dead. Scott teams up with Derek, Lydia, Jackson, Malia and Liam. However, Stiles is nowhere to be seen. In fact, Scott doesn't mention Stiles once in the movie. However, Stiles' absence is explained during the film.

Early on in the film, Stiles' dad Noah Stilinski works on a crime scene with Mason and Derek. Someone asks if they should call the FBI and then if Stilinksi should just call his son. In other words, it's implied that Stiles is now working for the FBI. However, when our faves begin fighting the Nogitsune (who Stiles fought in season 3), Stiles is never brought up.

It's only at the end of the movie that Lydia reveals that she broke up with Stiles and why. We learn that she had a recurring nightmare in which she and Stiles had a car accident and Stiles died. It happened so often that Lydia believed she was having a premonition. She essentially broke up with Stiles to avoid risking him dying in a real car accident.

Other than that, Stiles' iconic jeep plays an important role in the film. We find out that Stiles left it in Beacon Hills after it stopped working. Derek managed to fix it though and the film ends with Stiles' dad giving the jeep to Derek's son Eli.

Why is Dylan O'Brien not in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Speaking with Variety about why he decided not to star in the movie, Dylan said: "It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."

He then explained: "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it."

