Teen Wolf creator explains how Dylan O'Brien's absence is addressed in the movie

By Sam Prance

Stiles Stilinski will still play an important role in Teen Wolf: The Movie even though Dylan O'Brien doesn't star in it.

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis has opened up about how Teen Wolf: The Movie will address Dylan O'Brien's absence as Stiles.

Ever since Dylan O'Brien confirmed that he would not be joining his former co-stars in Teen Wolf: The Movie, fans have been concerned as to how Teen Wolf can exist without his character. It's impossible to imagine Teen Wolf without Stiles Stilinski. Speaking to Variety, Dylan said: "I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there."

Now, Jeff Davis has responded to fans and teased that Stiles will still be part of the movie even though Dylan won't be in it.

Is Stiles dead in the Teen Wolf movie?

Teen Wolf creator explains how Dylan O'Brien's absence is addressed in the movie. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, MTV

Don't worry. They haven't recast Stiles but they have found a way to include him in the storyline even though Dylan wont be there. Discussing it with Collider, Jeff explained: "Yeah, well, what we do is we don’t ignore it, but we reference it. I think we can’t do the movie without paying tribute to the character Stiles. So he comes up in more than one situation."

Given that Stiles and Lydia end up together, fans have wondered what that means for Lydia (Holland Roden) in the film and Jeff has confirmed that Stiles will still be part of Lydia's world. He said: "There’s a big storyline with Lydia actually, that the fans can look forward to that has to do with their relationship. So I’m not gonna say any more than that."

Dylan has also confirmed that Stiles' iconic jeep will also appear in the film so fans can look forward to seeing that. Jeff is yet to reveal if Styles will be alive in the movie, but, based on his comments, we are hopeful that Stiles won't have been killed off-screen.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con recently, Jeff teased that more of the original show could happen after the film. He said: "There is discussion of doing more. That depends on you guys - everybody sign up for Paramount+."

Dylan's also teased that he is open to playing Stiles again in the future so it's possible that we may get more Stiles content soon after all.

What do you think? Will you watch Teen Wolf: The Movie without Dylan?

