Dylan O'Brien finally explains the meaning behind his "slut era"

By Katie Louise Smith

Slut Era is not just a phrase, it's a state of mind.

Remember when Dylan O'Brien said he was in his "slut era"? Well, it's been months since he tweeted those immortal words, and now he's finally revealing what he meant by it.

In case you missed it back in April, Dylan randomly tweeted that he was officially in his slut era. The tweet immediately went viral, garnering over 800,000 likes, and sparking a whole host of thirst tweets and memes from fans who were scrambling to find out more about Dylan's new outlook on life.

Dylan's Not Okay co-star Zoey Deutch has also apparently been determined to get to the bottom of the meaning behind the tweet, so she texted Dylan while on the Chicks In The Office podcast and asked him what he meant. Seconds later, Dylan replied: "LMAO. Open to interpretation."

But now, Dylan has divulged the true meaning behind the viral tweet in a little more detail in a new interview with E! News' The Rundown.

Dylan O'Brien explains the meaning behind his "slut era". Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, CORDON PRESS/Alamy Live News

Over the past couple of weeks, Dylan has been busy promoting Not Okay, in which he plays a bleach blond, weed-smoking, influencer fuckboi called Colin.

When asked whether or not his character Colin inspired Dylan's slut era, or if Dylan's slut era inspired the character of Colin, Dylan revealed: "My own slut era inspired the performance. It clearly has always been inside me somewhere."

Dylan then took time to define what "slut era" actually means to him: "It's just like a concept. It's like an energy. It's sort of a prediction of where the world was heading."

He added: "Who knew how deep that tweet was! Who knew!"

slut era — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) April 27, 2022

And there you have it. Slut Era? It's a concept. It's an energy. It's a state of mind. Hot Girl Summer might be drawing to a close, but the Slut Era will live forever. Thank you, Dylan O'Brien.

