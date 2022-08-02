Dylan O'Brien finally explains the meaning behind his "slut era"

2 August 2022, 17:29 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 17:31

By Katie Louise Smith

Slut Era is not just a phrase, it's a state of mind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Remember when Dylan O'Brien said he was in his "slut era"? Well, it's been months since he tweeted those immortal words, and now he's finally revealing what he meant by it.

In case you missed it back in April, Dylan randomly tweeted that he was officially in his slut era. The tweet immediately went viral, garnering over 800,000 likes, and sparking a whole host of thirst tweets and memes from fans who were scrambling to find out more about Dylan's new outlook on life.

Dylan's Not Okay co-star Zoey Deutch has also apparently been determined to get to the bottom of the meaning behind the tweet, so she texted Dylan while on the Chicks In The Office podcast and asked him what he meant. Seconds later, Dylan replied: "LMAO. Open to interpretation."

But now, Dylan has divulged the true meaning behind the viral tweet in a little more detail in a new interview with E! News' The Rundown.

READ MORE: Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

Dylan O&squot;Brien explains the meaning behind his "slut era"
Dylan O'Brien explains the meaning behind his "slut era". Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, CORDON PRESS/Alamy Live News

Over the past couple of weeks, Dylan has been busy promoting Not Okay, in which he plays a bleach blond, weed-smoking, influencer fuckboi called Colin.

When asked whether or not his character Colin inspired Dylan's slut era, or if Dylan's slut era inspired the character of Colin, Dylan revealed: "My own slut era inspired the performance. It clearly has always been inside me somewhere."

Dylan then took time to define what "slut era" actually means to him: "It's just like a concept. It's like an energy. It's sort of a prediction of where the world was heading."

He added: "Who knew how deep that tweet was! Who knew!"

READ MORE: Dylan O’Brien says a former girlfriend helped inspire his Not Okay character’s “vibe”

And there you have it. Slut Era? It's a concept. It's an energy. It's a state of mind. Hot Girl Summer might be drawing to a close, but the Slut Era will live forever. Thank you, Dylan O'Brien.

Read more about Dylan O'Brien here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings and the internet is scared

Taylor Swift private jet memes are breaking the internet even faster than global warming

Taylor Swift private jet memes are sending the world into literal meltdown

Viral

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter tells JoJo Siwa to "grow up"

JoJo Siwa told to "grow up" by Candace Cameron Bure's daughter following TikTok drama

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

JoJo Siwa reveals "bald spot" caused by stress

JoJo Siwa says she has a "bald spot" caused by the stress of Dance Moms

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson.

Shane Dawson admits he's glad he was cancelled

YouTubers

Stranger Things fans discover Scooby-Doo episode that's exactly the same as season 4

Stranger Things fans discover Scooby-Doo episode that's exactly the same as season 4

Stranger Things

Riverdale season 7 will start in the 1950s with the cast playing teenagers again and honestly WTF

Riverdale season 7 will take place in 1950's with the cast playing teenagers again

Riverdale

Katy Perry is going viral for throwing pizza at her fans and I have so many questions

Katy Perry is going viral for throwing pizza at her fans and I have so many questions

Katy Perry

The 'Which Little Miss character are you' quiz goes viral

The 'Which Little Miss character am I?' quiz is going viral on TikTok and it's brutal

Viral

Noah Schnapp leaves comment on Ekin-Su's Instagram post

Love Island stan Noah Schnapp leaves comment on Ekin-Su's Instagram post and I'm dying

Love Island