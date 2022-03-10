Dylan O'Brien explains why he won’t be in the Teen Wolf movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Dylan O'Brien be in the Teen Wolf movie? The actor officially confirmed he will not be returning as Stiles Stilinski.

In case you haven't heard, the long-talked about Teen Wolf revival movie is officially on the way. Announced last month (Feb 15), Paramount Plus confirmed the list of returning actors alongside a brief synopsis of the film – but there were a few big names missing.

Dylan O'Brien, who played everyone's favourite human Stiles Stilinski on the series, was one of the actors who's name was not included on the lineup, alongside Arden Cho (who declined to appear due to a wildly unfair pay cut) and Tyler Hoechlin (who was reportedly still in negotiations).

Many fans began speculating about the reason for Dylan's absence, with some wondering if he may have opted not to appear in support of Arden Cho and others suggesting he might be revealed as a surprise cameo.

However, the actor has now confirmed that he will not be part of the reunion movie at all, and revealed the reason as to why he turned it down.

Why is Dylan O'Brien not in the Teen Wolf movie?

Dylan O'Brien confirms he will not be part of Teen Wolf The Movie. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, MTV via Alamy

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Dylan said that he really tried to make it work but ultimately, it just wasn't able to happen.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” he told the publication. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."

He continued: "We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

In the end, Dylan and Paramount+ were unable to make it work, and Dylan ended up making his decision: “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Well, there you have it... Stiles will not be appearing in Teen Wolf The Movie. Maybe he'll be there in spirit, or in a picture somewhere but in person? Nope.

That said, fans of the series can look forward to seeing the return of other original cast members including Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore) and Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski).

Additional returning cast members are reportedly set to be announced soon. No release date for the movie has been confirmed just yet.