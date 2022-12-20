Evan Peters auditioned to play Stiles in Teen Wolf before Dylan O'Brien got the part

By Sam Prance

There's an alternate universe in which Evan Peters booked Teen Wolf instead of American Horror Story.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis has revealed that Evan Peters was actually in the running to play Stiles instead of Dylan O'Brien.

It's impossible to imagine Teen Wolf without Dylan O'Brien. As soon as the iconic supernatural teen drama debuted in 2011, fans fell in love with the humour and emotional depth that Dylan brought to Scott's best friend Stiles Stilinski. Not only that but Dylan's role in Teen Wolf led to him playing the lead in the Maze Runner films and becoming the internet's boyfriend.

Nevertheless, there is an alternate universe in which Dylan lost the role of Stiles to American Horror Story icon Evan Peters.

READ MORE: Dylan O'Brien says he's open to returning to Teen Wolf in the future

Evan Peters auditioned to play Stiles in Teen Wolf before Dylan O'Brien got the part. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to E! about the role of Stiles, Jeff Davis explained that Evan Peters was one of the many actors who auditioned to play him. However, in spite of Evan's obvious talent (Evan was best known for his roles in Kick-Ass and One Tree Hill at the time), Davis decided that Dylan was the only person who really captured the energy that he wanted for Stiles.

Discussing casting Dylan, Jeff said: "I believe they submitted him for both Scott and Stiles. He came in and I remember very clearly seeing his headshot, flipping it around and most resumes have this long list of who they were trained by, what films they've been in and guest star roles. His was two YouTube links and that was it. I thought, 'OK.'"

Jeff revealed that he was sold that Dylan should play Stiles as soon as he saw him act. He said: "He had this quality about him. He just seemed elastic. He reminded me of a young Jim Carrey. He could play everything. It was stunning to see."

via GIPHY

However, the network didn't realise how popular Dylan would be. In fact, they put him at the back of Teen Wolf's first poster. Davis explained: "He eventually moved to the very front. In season three, it was Tyler Posey in the back, which I was a little worried about because I was like, 'Guys, that's the star of our show!'"

Of course, Stiles became a Teen Wolf fan favourite thanks to Dylan's acting. Meanwhile, Evan went on to land several main roles in AHS and has since appeared in the likes of Mare of Easttown and Dahmer.

What do you think? Could you imagine Evan as Stiles?

Read more about Dylan O'Brien here: