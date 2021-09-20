Evan Peters wins his first Emmy award for Mare of Easttown

20 September 2021, 10:46

By Sam Prance

Evan Peters took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Evan Peters has just won his first-ever Emmy award for his scene-stealing performance in the HBO series Mare of Easttown.

Last night (Sep 19), the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards took place and there were multiple huge wins. Michaela Coel won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for I May Destroy You, Kate Winslet took home the award for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Mare of Easttown and The Crown was given a whopping seven awards.

Kate Winslet wasn't the only star of Mare of Easttown to win big though. After acting for over 10 years and receiving critical acclaim for his performances in series, such as American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters was honoured with his first Emmy.

READ MORE: Evan Peters almost quit acting after filming drunk bar scene in Mare of Easttown

Evan Peters wins his first Emmy award for Mare of Easttown
Evan Peters wins his first Emmy award for Mare of Easttown. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Evan won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Detective Colin Zabel. In the category, Evan beat out competition from an array of amazing talents. The other nominees included: Thomas Brodie Sangster for The Queen's Gambit, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for Hamilton and Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You.

In his speech, Evan thanked everyone from his parents to Kate Winslet and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. He said: "I got to thank my mom and my dad for getting me out to L.A. You guys were crazy for doing that, but we're gonna drink tonight." He thanked: "Kate Winslet for being Kat Winslet" and ending by thanking "Mr. Murphy".

Reacting to Evan's win, his long-running American Horror Story co-star and Emmy Award winner, Sarah Paulson, took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate him. She wrote: "My brother. You have always deserved this. I love you."

Congratulations Evan!

