Umbrella Academy unveils first look at Euphoria's Javon Walton in season 3

By Sam Prance

Javon Walton will star in The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official. Netflix have unveiled a first look at The Umbrella Academy season 3 including shots of Javon Walton's character.

Ever since The Umbrella Academy season 2 came out in July 2020, fans have been desperate to learn what happens next. In the season finale, the Hargreeves siblings successfully manage to travel back to 2019. However, there's a catch. It's an alternate 2019, and, instead of them, a still-alive Reginald has formed a different academy called the Sparrow Academy.

In January, Euphoria's Javon Walton told Complex that he will be appearing in The Umbrella Academy season 3 and now Netflix have just unveiled the first image of his character alongside several other official stills from the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Elliot Page reveals his character is trans in The Umbrella Academy season 3

Umbrella Academy unveils first look at Euphoria's Javon Walton in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Yesterday (May 3), the official Umbrella Academy Twitter account tweeted, "50. More. Days. Presenting your first look at The Umbrella Academy S3, streaming only on @netflix June 22," with eight photos from the new season. Sure enough, Javon has his own photo. However, Netflix are yet to reveal his character's name or any other details about him.

Elsewhere, Netflix have released more photos of Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, who will come out as trans in season 3, and shots of the rest of the Hargreeves siblings. Not to mention, we now have a closer look at Ben, who is now alive but he's not the same Ben we know and love.

On top of that, the photos include a glimpse of The Sparrow Academy which includes Ben alongside Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme.

The Green Cube is also a member of The Sparrow Academy named Christopher.

Little is known about what will happen in season 3 just yet but we imagine it will follow the Umbrella Academy as they either try to return to their previous reality or adapt to a world with the Sparrow Academy.

Based on Javon Walton's incredible performance as Ashtray in Euphoria season 2, we imagine that he will steal the show in The Umbrella Academy as well.