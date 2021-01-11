The Umbrella Academy season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

By Sam Prance

When is Umbrella Academy season 3 released on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the show.

It's official: The Umbrella Academy season 3 is confirmed and on the way.

Both season 1 and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy followed the Hargreeves siblings on their quest to stop two apocalypses from destroying the world. In season 3, it seems like they'll be facing a completely new threat: The Sparrow Academy.

Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to start filming in February 2021, but so far there's no official release date.

The latest news? 7 new characters have been added to the cast of season 3. Justin Cornwell, Cazzie David, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez and Jake Epstein join Justin H. Min as the Sparrow Academy members. The Green Cube has also been confirmed as a Sparrow called Christopher.

After coming out as trans in 2020, it's also been confirmed that Elliot Page will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves.

Here's everything you need to know about Umbrella Academy season 3, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and exciting news about what's to come.

When does The Umbrella Academy season 3 come out on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, news etc. Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Umbrella Academy season 3?

Yes. Netflix have finally confirmed that there will be a third season of The Umbrella Academy. Taking to Twitter (Nov 10), the official Umbrella Academy account tweeted: "Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February."

According to the press release, the season three order includes 10 one-hour episodes. Bring it on!

Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

When is The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date?

There's no release date for now. Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to start filming in February 2021. Given how long it takes to shoot a season and then edit it, it might be a while before we see it on our screens. (There may also be more delays due to the pandemic.)

There were 18 months between the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy though so it's possible that season 3 will drop towards the beginning of 2022, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic affects filming.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy season 2. Read at your own risk!

The Umbrella Academy season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, news etc. (2). Picture: Netflix

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ends with a big cliffhanger. The Hargreeves siblings have managed to stop the apocalypse in the 1960s and travel back to the present day. However, things have completely changed. When they return to their home they find out that The Umbrella Academy as they know it does not exist. It's The Sparrow Academy instead.

We likely won't find out the specifics until season 3 but it looks like Sir Reginald Hargreeves has recruited a different set of superhero siblings. There's a catch though, Ben is part of The Sparrow Academy and he is alive but he is not the Ben we know. After meeting The Umbrella Academy back in time, did Sir Reginald purposefully change the future?

Season 3, episode 1 is called "Meet The Family" so season 3 will waste no time in introducing us to the new Sparrow Academy members while the Umbrella Academy members try to either adapt to their new future or change things back.

Speaking about the upcoming comic, which season 3 will likely borrow from, Gerard Way told Forbes: "[It] deals with a very big reveal in the Umbrella Academy universe, something that had been secret for a long time, and our siblings learn a lot about what was happening behind the scenes, as well as discovering the true nature of some characters that have been with them since the beginning."

He added: "The series finally starts to answer the question: 'What about the other babies born on that day, in that moment?' The Umbrella Academy siblings are not alone in the world anymore."

Oh, and then there's the fact that Lila is still alive. Ritu Arya has been confirmed to return in season 3 so it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of her too.

As for The Handler? Well, with a new timeline in play it's possible that she is, once again, alive. But we'll have to wait and see if Kate Walsh returns for a third time.

Who will be in The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast?

Netflix have confirmed that all of the Hargreeves siblings will be back. Elliot Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) are all integral to the series and will return for more.

It's also been revealed that Colm Feore (Sir Reginald), Adam Godley (Pogo) and Ritu Arya (Lila) will appear again. Elsewhere we hope that Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace) will feature, although that's still unconfirmed.

The Sparrow Academy will also be introduced: Justin Cornwell will play Marcus, Justin H. Min will play Ben (but not the one we know and love!), Britne Oldford will play Fei, Jake Epstein will play Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez will play Sloane and Cazzie David will play Jayme. The Green Cube has also been confirmed as a Sparrow called Christopher.

Finally, we have our fingers crossed that Kate Walsh will come back (from the dead) as our favourite villain The Handler to cause more mayhem, alongside other familiar faces.

The Sparrows are coming in season 3 ☂️ https://t.co/lbWMQvnQet pic.twitter.com/GqePLzRCYt — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

Is there a The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer yet?

There's no Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer at the moment. However, we shall update you as soon as there is.