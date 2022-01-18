Bella Hadid says that having a stylist gave her anxiety

18 January 2022, 12:45

By Sam Prance

Bella Hadid later clarified her comments after she initially received backlash online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bella Hadid has opened up about her anxiety and how having a stylist has affected her mental health throughout her career.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bella Hadid was asked about her daily style. In response, she says: "I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that."

She added: "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"

Bella's comments sparked some backlash with people calling her "out of touch" and now she's clarified what she meant.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner addresses backlash to "disrespectful" dress she wore to friend's wedding

Bella Hadid says that having a stylist gave her anxiety
Bella Hadid says that having a stylist gave her anxiety. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, @bellahadid via Instagram

Shortly after the interview was published, Def Noodles shared Bella's quotes about her anxiety on their Instagram page with the caption: "Bella Hadid says that not having a stylist for 2 years gave her anxiety. Ok…" The post quickly went viral with many people criticising Bella given that most people can't afford a stylist.

Bella then took to the comments to write: "That’s not what I said …. I said it gave me anxiety to get dressed WITH a stylist, because it’s obviously easier for me to get dressed in the morning on my own with my own clothes… making outfits on my own brings me joy .. not the other way around , lol ."

Bella Hadid says having a stylist gave her anxiety (2)
Bella Hadid says having a stylist gave her anxiety (2). Picture: @bellahadid via Instagram

In other words, Bella meant that having a stylist gave her anxiety.

Best of 2021:

Latest Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to classic cars.

Euphoria fans discover Sydney Sweeney's second TikTok account dedicated to classic cars

TikTok

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spotted holding hands

Euphoria

Kanye West speaks out about North being on TikTok without his permission

Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for allowing North on TikTok without his permission
Here's the meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring.

Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly has the sweetest meaning behind it
Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the Oscars.

Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars
Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner addresses backlash to "disrespectful" dress she wore to friend's wedding

Trending on PopBuzz

How old are Fez and Lexi on Euphoria?

How old are Fez and Lexi in Euphoria? Angus Cloud clarifies Fez's age

Euphoria

Drag Race Season 14

QUIZ: Which Drag Race season 14 queen are you?

TV & Film

Courteney Cox reveals Dewey was killed in the original script for the first Scream movie

Courteney Cox reveals Dewey was killed in the original script for the first Scream movie

News

Andrew Garfield says Zendaya improvised the MJ/Gwen moment in No Way Home

Andrew Garfield says Zendaya helped improvise emotional MJ/Gwen scene in No Way Home

News

Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer.

Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer

News

17 iconic Scream easter eggs and references we bet you missed in Scream 5

17 iconic Scream easter eggs and references we bet you missed in Scream 5

TV & Film