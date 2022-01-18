Bella Hadid says that having a stylist gave her anxiety

By Sam Prance

Bella Hadid later clarified her comments after she initially received backlash online.

Bella Hadid has opened up about her anxiety and how having a stylist has affected her mental health throughout her career.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bella Hadid was asked about her daily style. In response, she says: "I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that."

She added: "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"

Bella's comments sparked some backlash with people calling her "out of touch" and now she's clarified what she meant.

Bella Hadid says that having a stylist gave her anxiety. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, @bellahadid via Instagram

Shortly after the interview was published, Def Noodles shared Bella's quotes about her anxiety on their Instagram page with the caption: "Bella Hadid says that not having a stylist for 2 years gave her anxiety. Ok…" The post quickly went viral with many people criticising Bella given that most people can't afford a stylist.

Bella then took to the comments to write: "That’s not what I said …. I said it gave me anxiety to get dressed WITH a stylist, because it’s obviously easier for me to get dressed in the morning on my own with my own clothes… making outfits on my own brings me joy .. not the other way around , lol ."

Bella Hadid says having a stylist gave her anxiety (2). Picture: @bellahadid via Instagram

In other words, Bella meant that having a stylist gave her anxiety.

