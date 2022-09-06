Emily Ratajkowski shades her ex by saying she has a thing for "ugly men"

“For legal reasons this is a joke.”

Emily Ratajkowski has made fun of “ugly men” amid her rumoured divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The supermodel took to TikTok to take part in the viral ‘He’s a 10 but…’ trend and appeared to throw shade at her ex, who she’s thought to be splitting from amid claims he cheated on her.

Wearing a red bikini top, Emily nods in agreement to a video posted by user @Pierina, which says: “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men”.

The 31-year-old - who shares a one year old son called Sylvester with her ex - was also seen lip syncing to “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin, with the lyric: “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

Issuing a disclaimer, in the caption Emily wrote: “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

However, fans were loving the model’s subtle dig, with one writing: “a queen just queening”. A second person wrote: “Emily this is god tier breakup behavior”.

While another person added: “YESSSSSSS it’s ok babes we were all wondering how he bagged you”.

Although neither of the couple have spoken openly on their split, Emily has been alluding to the break-up on social media.

Last month, she shared a sweet montage of her husky-German Shepherd to TikTok, along with the caption: “The only man I want in my bed this [sic] 90lb boy.”

Underneath the video, she also wrote: “My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been married since February 2018, after they had a surprise courthouse wedding just weeks after confirming they were dating.

The former couple then welcomed their son Sylvester into the world in March 2021.