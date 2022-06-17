Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child.

By Sam Prance

Ezra Miller allegedly acted inappropriately towards the 12-year-old non-binary child.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of alleged child abuse that some readers may find triggering.

A 12-year-old child and their family have been granted a temporary harassment prevention order against actor Ezra Miller.

Earlier this month (Jun 7), two parents alleged that Ezra Miller had been controlling and manipulating their 18-year-old non-binary child Tokata Iron Eyes. Ezra met Tokata when Tokata was just 12 and their parents claim that "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

In response, a judge has signed Tokata's parents' request for a protective order against Ezra. However, Ezra and Tokata are both currently missing. Speaking to the LA Times, Tokata's father said that the authorities "have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions".

Now, Ezra is facing further allegations. A second family and their 12-year-old have pursued legal action against the actor.

According to The Daily Beast, a mother and her 12-year-old in Greenfield Massachusetts have been "granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller after alleging that the actor menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbour’s home and acted inappropriately toward the non-binary youngster."

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the neighbour said: "Ezra Miller was wearing a bulletproof vest—and I had no idea until later that they were armed." They then explained that they had an argument about cultural appropriation that led to Ezra completely losing their temper: "At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face."

Continuing, they explained: "They said, 'You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!' I was very caught off-guard. Then they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.'"

Ezra then reportedly said to the mother: "I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them." They also accused the mother of being a witch and a vampire.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the child said: "They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great. It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying."

The family believe that Ezra was likely "under the influence" at the time. Ezra allegedly apologised for his actions but Ezra allegedly returned and harassed the family on multiple other occasions. The Daily Beast says: "In April, both the mother and child maintain that Miller made the child uncomfortable by hugging them and pressing their body closely against them."

As it stands, Ezra is yet to address the allegations.

