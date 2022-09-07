Jennette McCurdy reveals if she's forgiven her late mother after book abuse claims

By Sam Prance

Jennette McCurdy writes frankly about the abuse she experienced from her mother in her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of child abuse that some readers may find triggering.

Jennette McCurdy has opened up about her relationship with her abusive late mother and whether or not she's forgiven her.

Last month (Aug 9), Jennette McCurdy released her debut autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died. In the best-selling memoir, Jennette writes frankly about being abused by her mother and the lasting effects that it's had on her. From encouraging her eating disorder to making her share showers with her until the age of 16, Debbie McCurdy routinely mistreated Jennette.

Now, Jennette has discussed how she feels about her mum after releasing the book and if forgiveness is necessary for her.

READ MORE: Dan Schneider's team releases statement following Jennette McCurdy book claims

Jennette McCurdy reveals if she's forgiven her late mother after book abuse claims. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic, Facebook Watch

Today (Sep 7), Jennette appeared as a guest on Red Table Talk and, during the interview, she was asked if she's forgiven her mother. Tearing up, Jennette responded: "I worked toward forgiveness for a really long time... and my therapist said to me one day, 'What if you don't have to work toward forgiveness?'"

She then explained: "And I wept and I knew that that's what I needed to hear because I had been trying to find a way to still honour and respect, I was still trying to live for her. I was still trying to find a way to make it all mean something because it had to. It was hugely emotional but my god did it help."

Speaking to Good Morning America, Jennette previously said that writing the book changed her perspective on her mother. She explained: "Grief for me toward my mom used to be really complicated. I'd feel really angry and confused at why I felt angry that I was grieving her. I felt like she didn't deserve my tears and my sadness since she was abusive."

Jennette continued: "But it simplified in a really moving way. It now feels that I am able to just miss her and I feel like that's only possible because of the healing that happened through the writing of the book."

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by child abuse, the following organisations may be able to help.

Child Line – https://www.childline.org.uk/

The Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline – https://childhelphotline.org/

NSPCC – https://www.nspcc.org.uk/

Samaritans – https://www.samaritans.org/

Read more Jennette McCurdy news here: