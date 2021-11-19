Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm their romance after being caught holding hands

By Jazmin Duribe

Love is in the air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I think we can now officially say that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are actually a thing.

The new couple kind of confirmed they were a lot more than friends after being pictured holding hands on Wednesday (Nov 17) while celebrating Pete's 28th birthday in Palm Springs, California.

In the paparazzi shots, which were obtained by Daily Mail, Kim and Pete sported huge smiles as they walked hand-in-hand wearing casual clothing.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands and the internet can’t deal

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm their romance. Picture: MEGA/GC Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

ICYMI, relationship rumours have been surrounding Kim and Pete ever since the pair kissed on Saturday Night Live. The couple have since been spotted hanging out together a lot, including at an amusement park and enjoying each other's company on a roof top in New York.

Most recently, Kim and Pete went Instagram official while wearing matching pyjamas. In the photos, Kim, Pete, her mother Kris Jenner and '80s rapper Flavor Flav (???) are all wearing the same checked SKIMS pyjamas. Flavor Flav shared the pics on his account and then a mere few hours later Pete added the same image, alongside the caption: "Birthday party @flavourflavofficial."

Now, neither have actually confirmed what exactly is going on between them. However, Pete did hint that there's some truth to the relationship rumours…kind of.

On Monday (8 November), Pete appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Seth asked: "I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumour. This is something you've been reading a lot about in the press."

Pete then responded: "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

The audience then started cheering believing Pete was about to confirm his rumoured relationship. But, he said: "I do have a show [The Freak Brothers] on Tubi coming out." Urgh!

So… what shall we call the latest celeb couple? Kete or Pim?

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.