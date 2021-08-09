Kylie Jenner reveals it takes her three and a half hours to do her makeup

9 August 2021, 12:53

By Sam Prance

"At the end I'm happy. Every second is worth it but he takes forever."

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her glam process and revealed exactly how long it actually takes to do her makeup looks.

Kylie Jenner is synonymous with makeup. Ever since the reality TV star first launched Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015, the 23-year-old has been one of the biggest names in the beauty industry. Not only do her lip kits regularly sell out but she's also become a billionaire thanks to how popular her products are. She's also started her own hit skincare line too.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner is being called out for asking fans to donate to her MUA’s GoFundMe

However, what you may not realise is how long it takes Kylie to personally get ready and now she's revealed the length.

How long does it take Kylie Jenner to do her makeup?

Kylie Jenner reveals how long it takes her to do her makeup
Kylie Jenner reveals how long it takes her to do her makeup. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, Kylie Jenner via YouTube

Kylie has confirmed that it takes her three and a half hours to do her makeup. In a new YouTube video with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, Ariel is asked what his "least favourite part" of doing Kylie's makeup is. Kylie then says: "That I don’t give you my full attention sometimes?" and Ariel replies: "Yeah, you're always on your phone."

Defending herself, Kylie explains: "First of all, I work on my phone all day. The only way I’m gonna get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little bit." Kylie then reveals that her least favourite part of it is how long it takes: "At the end I'm happy. Every second is worth it but he takes forever."

Three and a half hours! Watch the full Kylie and Ariel video above.

How long does it take you to do your makeup?

Latest Celebrity News

Love Island's Lucinda says Noah Schnapp sent her a message on Instagram

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford reveals Noah Schnapp sent her a DM

Love Island

Kendall Jenner is facing a lawsuit from Liu Jo for $1.8 million

Kendall Jenner sued for $1.8 million after allegedly breaching modelling contract
Lizzo shares Chris Evans' response to her 'pregnancy rumour' TikTok

Chris Evans responds to Lizzo's 'pregnancy rumour' TikTok with hilarious DM

Lizzo

Tom Daley finally reveals what he was knitting after Olympics photos go viral

Tom Daley finally reveals what he was knitting after Olympics photos go viral
DaBaby apologises to the LGBTQ+ community after doubling down on his homophobic remarks

DaBaby apologises to the LGBTQ+ community after doubling down on his homophobic remarks

News

Matt Damon claims he's never used the f-slur after saying that he's only just stopped using it

Matt Damon claims he's never used the f-slur following backlash to his recent comments

News

Trending on PopBuzz

TKB

Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3: Meet the cast

TV & Film

Taylor Zakhar Perez: everything you need to know

Taylor Zakhar Perez: 15 facts about The Kissing Booth 2 star you need to know

TV & Film

Maisie Richardson-Sellers: Facts you need to know

Maisie Richardson-Sellers: 16 facts about The Kissing Booth 2 star you need to know

TV & Film

Will there be a sequel to The Suicide Squad?

Will there be another Suicide Squad film? Everything we know so far

News

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi: 23 facts about the Kissing Booth star you probably didn’t know

TV & Film

Joel Courtney The Kissing Booth Premiere

Joel Courtney: 17 facts about The Kissing Booth star you need to know

TV & Film