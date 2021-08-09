Kylie Jenner reveals it takes her three and a half hours to do her makeup

By Sam Prance

"At the end I'm happy. Every second is worth it but he takes forever."

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her glam process and revealed exactly how long it actually takes to do her makeup looks.

Kylie Jenner is synonymous with makeup. Ever since the reality TV star first launched Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015, the 23-year-old has been one of the biggest names in the beauty industry. Not only do her lip kits regularly sell out but she's also become a billionaire thanks to how popular her products are. She's also started her own hit skincare line too.

However, what you may not realise is how long it takes Kylie to personally get ready and now she's revealed the length.

How long does it take Kylie Jenner to do her makeup?

Kylie Jenner reveals how long it takes her to do her makeup. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, Kylie Jenner via YouTube

Kylie has confirmed that it takes her three and a half hours to do her makeup. In a new YouTube video with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, Ariel is asked what his "least favourite part" of doing Kylie's makeup is. Kylie then says: "That I don’t give you my full attention sometimes?" and Ariel replies: "Yeah, you're always on your phone."

Defending herself, Kylie explains: "First of all, I work on my phone all day. The only way I’m gonna get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little bit." Kylie then reveals that her least favourite part of it is how long it takes: "At the end I'm happy. Every second is worth it but he takes forever."

Three and a half hours! Watch the full Kylie and Ariel video above.

How long does it take you to do your makeup?