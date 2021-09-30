Kylie Jenner's swimwear line dragged for being 'poor quality' by a number of TikTokers

By Jazmin Duribe

The Kylie Swim reviews are in and… it's not good.

Kylie Jenner's new swimsuit brand Kylie Swim in being criticised for being poor quality in a number of reviews on TikTok.

The billionaire mogul, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, launched Kylie Swim in September. It's one of her latest business ventures and joins her growing empire: Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and, most recently, Kylie Baby.

Kylie first announced she was creating a swimwear line in August, teasing her designs on Instagram. The collection includes bikinis, sarongs, cut-out one-pieces and even baby swimwear in bright pinks, yellows and oranges. Prices range between $40 for the bikini tops and bottoms and up to $85 for a swimsuit. The children's swimsuit pieces are $60.

People are calling out Kylie Jenner's swimwear line. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, @briannaxrenee via TikTok

Obviously, Kylie's fans all clambered to get their hands on her debut swimwear collection and now they've arrived… but let's just say people are not impressed. Some have even been taking to TikTok to express their disappointment in the pieces, complaining that the material used is poor quality and showing the unfinished stitching. Others said the fabric is so sheer that you wouldn't actually be able to swim in it. Swimwear not made for swimming… got it.

One TikToker – @kindredl – shared her review of her Kylie Swim package and revealed she wasn't able to actually try them on whilst on camera. "I would show you these on but I literally can't because they are just not it," she explained. "Don't get me wrong the sizing is perfect and I was fully aware that when I bought them there's no padding in them, but I wasn't expecting the material to be so thin that it just shows everything."

She added: "The material is just like…paper thin. I get better swimsuits at Target."

Another TikToker who happens to have her own swimwear brand – @tinytello – said it would not be possible to wear the designs in public because of the sheer fabric. "I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I've seen behind-the-scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear and the fact that no-one caught that it's completely see-through blows my mind," she explained.

"For me it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur. When you put something out you want people, who spend their good hard-earned money on it, to get a high quality product and the fact that they gave this the thumbs up is really concerning to me."

Multiple Kylie Swim customers have reported similar issues on TikTok.

Kylie is yet to address the problems with her Kylie Swim pieces. We will update you when or if she does.